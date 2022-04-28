Share on Pinterest An outbreak of acute hepatitis is impacting young children in a dozen countries. AlexLinch/Getty Images

Mysterious cases of serious liver damage or hepatitis in kids have been reported in a dozen countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Japan, and Canada.

Health officials say there have been nearly 200 cases, 17 liver transplants, and one death.

Health officials report that the outbreak may be linked to adenovirus, a common cold virus.

Any child showing signs of jaundice, a symptom of hepatitis, should be evaluated by a medical professional as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Health officials are searching for clues as a puzzling outbreak of serious liver disease impacts young children in Europe, North America, and Asia.

Worldwide, there have been nearly 200 cases, 17 liver transplants, and one death linked to “acute hepatitis of unknown origin,” according to the World Health Organization and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The WHO did not say where the death was reported.

The cases were first recorded in the United Kingdom where a majority of the cases have been identified. The outbreak has since spread to at least 12 countries, including the United States, Canada, and Japan.

In the U.S., cases have been identified in several states, including Alabama, North Carolina, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

The children’s ages range from 1 month to 16 years old.

So far, none tested positive for known hepatitis viruses A, B, C, D, or E, suggesting novel pathogenesis.

Hepatitis is indicated by excessively high liver enzyme levels. Medical experts are scrambling to identify the cause of the outbreak. While not confirmed, there is evidence that a common virus, adenovirus, may be involved, the U.K.’s Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in a technical briefing Monday.

According to the WHO, a strain of adenovirus known as F type 41 was detected in more than 70 cases.

“While adenovirus is a possible hypothesis, investigations are ongoing for the causative agent,” the agency said in a statement.

As the medical community is on the lookout for new cases, the number of affected children is expected to rise as more cases have been reported in Ireland, Spain, Israel, and other countries.