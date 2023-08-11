Share on Pinterest Levels of a certain cardiac protein may be an indicator of heightened risk of death, according to new research. Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Researchers investigated the link between blood levels of the protein cardiac troponin and mortality within two years.

They found that patients with higher levels of the protein had a 76% higher mortality rate than those with healthy levels.

Further study is needed to understand how this information could be used to improve patient heart health.

Cardiac troponins (cTn) are a kind of protein only found in the heart muscle. They are released into the bloodstream when the heart has been damaged.

Clinicians typically conduct troponin blood tests on patients suspected of having experienced a heart attack. Above normal levels indicate a heart attack.

Studies have shown, however, that many people have elevated levels of cTn’s even if they don’t experience heart attacks. Other research suggests that elevated levels of cTn’s are linked to a wide range of chronic conditions regardless of age.

One study found that in 20,000 patients, 94% without a perceived clinical need for testing had elevated cTn levels and that this was linked to an increased likelihood of dying within a year.

Understanding more about cTn’s potential as a mortality risk factor could aid the development of healthcare strategies.

Recently, researchers assessed the link between cTn levels in the blood and mortality within a couple of years. They found that patients with higher cTn levels were almost four times more likely to die within two years than patients with typical levels.

Dr. Robert Pilchik, board certified cardiologist with Manhattan Cardiology and contributor to LabFinder.com, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today:

“This study suggests that obtaining a cTn in all patients in all settings (inpatient, outpatient, critically ill, emergency visits, etc.) can provide important prognostic information in terms of identifying those patients at high risk for mortality from all causes in the subsequent two years.”

