A new study finds that people hospitalized with COVID-19 have an increased risk of death or readmission afterward.

The risk of death post-hospitalization is highest for individuals with preexisting dementia.

Also, the risk of death from any cause is 4–5 times higher after release from the hospital for people with COVID-19, compared with the general population.

People hospitalized with other diseases are about half as likely to die of any cause as those who received treatment for COVID-19.

A new study finds that being released from the hospital after receiving treatment for COVID-19 does not guarantee survival.

People who have survived at least 1 week after release from the hospital for treatment of COVID-19 are more than twice as likely to die or return to the hospital over the following several months than the general population.

Dr. Krishnan Bhaskaran, lead author of the present study and professor of statistical epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine in the United Kingdom, told Medical News Today:

“This won’t be entirely due to lasting effects of the virus — we know that COVID-19 picks on more vulnerable people in the first place, plus there are generic adverse consequences of being seriously ill and hospitalized. Hence, the risks were more similar when we compared [them with those for] hospitalized flu patients.”

The study findings were nonetheless striking, said Dr. Bhaskaran.

“Two things which stood out in the COVID-19 patients were the high risk of rehospitalization or death attributed to the COVID-19 disease itself, and the high risk of dying from dementia, especially in those with preexisting dementia disease,” he explained.

