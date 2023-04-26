Share on Pinterest Researchers are searching for new medications to treat dementia. Mal de Ojo Studio/Stocksy A repurposed HIV drug may help the brain clear toxic proteins and slow the progression of dementia.

Researchers report that mice given the medication improved on object recognition tests.

There are different types of dementia, but researchers say it’s possible they all involve inflammation When someone has dementia, including Huntington’s disease, the brain’s ability to clear toxic proteins is impaired. In a study published today in the journal Neuron, researchers looked at using maraviroc (Selzentry), an antiretroviral treatment approved for HIV, and reported it could help restore this function in mice, allowing them to perform better at object recognition tests and slowing the loss of brain cells. The researchers from the Cambridge Institute for Medical Research and the UK Dementia Research Institute at the University of Cambridge in England identified that autophagy did not correctly work in mice with dementia, including Huntington’s disease. Autophagy, meaning self-eating, is the process of cells eating unwanted material, breaking it down, and discarding it.

Toxic proteins in the brain Some forms of neurodegenerative diseases result in a buildup of toxic proteins in the brain. These include misfolded huntingtin proteins in Huntington’s disease and tau tangles in Alzheimer’s disease. This can lead to the degradation and death of brain cells. As toxic protein buildup continues and causes irreversible brain damage, their activity increases and the buildup rate increases. Specific immune cells in the brain, called microglia, typically help to protect against the toxic buildup. However, in many neurodegenerative diseases, these cells are activated and instead can impair the process of autophagy.