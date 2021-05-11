Share on Pinterest A health worker prepares to vaccinate a person with a dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 5, 2021. ASIF HASSAN/Getty Images A recent study examined the effect of a covert Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) vaccination campaign and subsequent Taliban anti-vaccine propaganda on child vaccination rates in Pakistan.

The study found child vaccination rates decreased 23–39% in areas with the greatest electoral support for political extremist parties versus regions with lower levels of support.

The study results highlight the potential impact of misinformation on public acceptance of vaccines, which may be relevant to improve the global uptake of COVID-19 vaccines. Immunization prevents 4-5 million deaths every year from diseases such as measles, influenza, diphtheria, polio, and whooping cough. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that “if global vaccination coverage improves,” it could save the lives of an additional 1.5 million people. Although there is substantial scientific and medical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of vaccines to prevent disease, some people are reluctant or refuse vaccination despite availability. Experts refer to this as vaccine hesitancy. In 2019, the WHO identified vaccine hesitancy as a threat to global health. A WHO vaccine advisory committee identified the main drivers for vaccination refusal: mistrust, complacency, and difficulty acquiring vaccines. Anti-vaccine groups in the United States and Europe and certain Islamic militant groups in Pakistan, Nigeria, and Afghanistan are opposed to vaccines. They promote the dissemination of misinformation about vaccines resulting in skepticism. The effect of anti-vaccine propaganda upon immunization rates and potential adverse health implications are not well understood. Recently, a group of researchers used a case study in Pakistan to investigate how disinformation can impact vaccine uptake.

Anti-vaccine propaganda The case study detailed a plan to capture Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011. The CIA used healthcare workers to obtain DNA samples from children living in a compound in the city of Abbottabad under the guise of offering them vaccinations. They hoped that this would provide proof of Bin Laden’s hiding place. Those working with the CIA operated under the ruse of providing hepatitis B immunizations to children without the knowledge or consent of Pakistani health authorities. Upon disclosure of the CIA’s covert operation in a report in the United Kingdom’s Guardian newspaper, the Taliban retaliated; they launched anti-vaccine campaigns to undermine the credibility of vaccines and vaccination health workers. The anti-vaccine propaganda claimed that the polio vaccination campaigns aimed to sterilize the Muslim population, accusing the health workers delivering the vaccines of being CIA spies. Taliban leaders also purported that vaccines contained pig fat, which is forbidden for Muslims. They spread this misinformation during Friday prayers in radical mosques, illegal radio shows, and radical newspapers. Additionally, Taliban leaders banned immunization drives, and, starting in July 2012, they resorted to violence against vaccination health workers, killing 70 people. Researchers published their findings in the Journal of the European Economic Association. The study examined data from the Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement household survey administered by Pakistan’s Bureau of Statistics, which contains individual vaccination status data. It focused on data from children living in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, and Islamabad, comprising 97% of the population. Researchers examined immunization rates as verified by vaccination card records of 18,795 children 24 months or younger for polio, diphtheria-pertussis-tetanus (DPT), or measles from January 2010 to July 2012. The study collected electoral data from the 2008 elections, which preceded the disclosure of the CIA vaccine operation, to quantify and identify the geographic distribution of support for the conservative Islamic political coalition MMA. Researchers also gathered data on the polio vaccination campaigns in Pakistan between 2008 and 2013. The study’s main objective was to compare vaccination rates across groups with different levels of exposure to information on the vaccine ruse and geographic areas with varying levels of support for Islamist parties.