A survey of 562 people in the United States helps reveal the emotional impact of the pandemic, suggesting that many turn to substances such as alcohol and marijuana to help them manage anxiety and depression. For many people, the coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) pandemic has profoundly altered their emotional landscape, and they feel the effects on a daily basis. A survey from the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor, has shed light on the ways in which people in the U.S. were dealing with quarantine and physical distancing in late March 2020. The responses indicate that depression and anxiety are common and that people are coping with these issues in a range of ways. The university's Parenting in Context Research Lab have published the findings online.

Overall reaction to the coronavirus The researchers conducted the 2-week survey through Prolific, an online survey tool.



They launched the survey on March 24, a week after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic and the White House released guidelines for response measures. In total, the investigators surveyed 562 people aged 18 or older. Among the respondents, 52% had at least a bachelor’s degree, and the average age was 35. Household incomes ranged from $50,000 to $70,000, and 74% of the respondents reported that they currently had a romantic partner. As for the ethnic makeup of the cohort, 74% of the participants identified as white, 9% as Hispanic, 8% as black, and 5% as Asian, while the remainder identified as “other.” Overall, 1 in 4 survey respondents knew someone who had been tested for the virus, and 1 in 9 knew someone with a positive diagnosis. Analysis indicated that 76% felt that concern about the new coronavirus was justified, while 13% felt that it was not. Yet 98% of all respondents said that they were physical distancing, and 82% reported being in lockdown. A little more than half of those surveyed, 54%, said that their lives had been significantly disrupted by COVID-19. The researchers asked the participants to choose three words that best described their attitudes towards the pandemic. “Anxious,” “nervous,” “scared,” “stressed,” and “uncertain” were those that came up most often. Personal concerns expressed in the survey were more economic than medical in nature: 47% of respondents were worried that they could not afford to pay their bills, and 53% were worried that their finances would run out altogether.

Many experience depression and anxiety The researchers assessed the prevalence of clinical depression and anxiety among the participants using the PHQ-8 and GAD-7 scales, respectively — two recognized methods of assessing mental health problems — and found both conditions to be common among the respondents. The percentage of participants reporting depression symptoms that occurred on “more than half” of days or “nearly every day” were as follows: feeling tired or having little energy: 38%

having trouble falling asleep or sleeping too much: 36%

feeling down, depressed, or hopeless: 25%

having little interest or pleasure in activities: 23%

having a poor appetite or overeating: 26%

having trouble concentrating: 24%

having negative self-esteem: 21%

moving slowly or being fidgety: 8%. Participants also reported symptoms consistent with anxiety, as follows: 43% said that they felt nervous, anxious, or on edge

37% felt that they worried too much

35% had trouble relaxing

31% said that they were easily annoyed or more irritable than usual

32% reported feeling afraid

36% were unable to stop worrying

17% felt restless.