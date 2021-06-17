Share on Pinterest How do omega-3 fatty acids attack tumors? Yulia Reznikov/Getty Images An emerging area of cancer treatment research looks at dietary interventions.

In previous studies in mice, omega-3 fatty acids showed promise as an antitumor treatment. However, validating these findings required more research.

The present study contributes to this, identifying a mechanism for how omega-3 fatty acids might attack tumors. In a new study, researchers have suggested a mechanism that could account for the link between omega-3 fatty acids and the inhibition of tumors in mice. The research, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, lays the groundwork for possible future cancer treatments.



The senior author of the study was Prof. Olivier Feron, research director at the Faculty of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences and the Faculty of Medicine, at the Université Catholique de Louvain, in Belgium.

Anticancer omega-3? As the Office of Dietary Supplements explains, omega-3 fatty acids play an important role in maintaining health. They contribute to the functioning of various parts of the body. Researchers have also linked omega-3 fatty acids to anticancer effects. Dietary interventions against cancer are a growing area of research. Much has focused on how to restrict certain nutrients that cancer cells depend on, with the aim of inhibiting the growth of tumors. For example, scientists have explored the effectiveness of calorie restriction, and ketogenic diets in particular, on the inhibition of tumors in mice. However, as Dr. Feron and his co-authors point out: “Applications of these approaches in cancer patients, including via the ketogenic diet that makes fat-generating ketone bodies to spare healthy organs, face obvious issues, including weight loss, associated fatigue, and weakness, together with practical difficulties in implementing these diets in an everyday cancer patient’s life.” Instead of restricting dietary intake, researchers looking at omega-3 fatty acids as an anticancer intervention have focused on supplementation. For example, researchers have associated higher omega-3 intake with lower colorectal cancer death rates.