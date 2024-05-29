Share on Pinterest Design by MNT; Photography by Eva-Katalin/Getty Images & FatCamera/Getty Images

Researchers say that increasing your Life’s Essential 8 score can lower the risk of developing heart disease.

In a new study, they reported that people with a family history of cardiovascular disease decreased their risk by two times compared to those without a genetic risk factor.

They said that taking care of your cardiovascular health can also slow the biological aging process.

Adopting heart-healthy behaviors might reverse the aging process in cells, according to research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association (JAMA).

In their study, researchers looked at 5,682 adults, more than half female with a mean age of 56, in a large multigenerational study working to identify risk factors for heart disease.

The scientists used a combination of interviews, physical exams, laboratory tests, and assessments utilizing the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8 tool. This guideline incorporates information from dietary intake, physical activity, hours slept per night, smoking status, body mass index, cholesterol and blood sugar levels, and blood pressure to determine a score that indicates cardiovascular health.

The scientists also estimated biological age based on DNA methylation and assessed a person’s genetic tendency toward accelerated biological age.

“Some people believe that because a family member, for example a parent, has heart disease, they are doomed,” said Dr. Yu-Ming Ni, a cardiologist, and lipidologist at MemorialCare Heart and Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in California who was not involved in the study. “But this study showed the opposite. Taking care of yourself slows down the burden aging takes on your body. The study actually showed that people with a higher genetic risk who followed Life’s Essential 8 improved their cardiovascular health immensely more than those who did not have the genetic risk.”

“I think it is a very important point. You are not doomed to have a heart attack because of genetics,” Ni told Medical News Today. “You don’t have to give in to the ‘there is nothing I can do – it runs in my family.’ The study clearly showed there is a lot you can do and that following a healthy lifestyle not only reduces your risk of heart disease but can, to some degree, change your genes. The more you care for yourself, the more you slow the burden aging takes on your body.”

DNA methylation regulates gene expression and is considered a potential biomarker for estimating biological aging, which is determined by genetic makeup, lifestyle factors, and stress. Biological aging is thought to increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

“Cardiovascular risk factors affect DNA methylation, which affects the biological aging process,” Dr, Karishma Patwa, a cardiologist at Manhattan Cardiology in New York who wasn’t involved in the study, told Medical News Today. “The higher epigenetic age correlates to higher cardiovascular disease burden.”