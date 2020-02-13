Dubbed the powerhouses of the cell because they turn nutrients into energy, mitochondria are tiny organelles that live inside the cell and are key to metabolic health. New research offers fresh insights into how they work and what keeps them healthy.

Because of the role of the mitochondria in metabolic and overall health, previous research has suggested that dysfunction in these organelles may have implications in conditions such as obesity and diabetes.

Other conditions that mitochondrial dysfunction is involved in include age-related neurodegenerative conditions, such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and Huntington’s disease.

In fact, mitochondrial dysfunction may be at the root of the aging process, in general. Although also disputed, the so-called mitochondrial-free radical theory of aging is a popular one, and more than one study has suggested that boosting mitochondria’s health can prevent cells from aging.

But what exactly keeps mitochondria in tip-top shape or makes them “unhealthy” remains unknown.

Previously, researchers thought that one molecular pathway that they called autophagy might offer precious clues to what keeps mitochondria healthy or makes them dysfunctional.

Autophagy — a word derived from ancient Greek to mean “ self-eating ” — is a “ cellular survival pathway that recycles intracellular components to compensate for nutrient depletion and ensures the appropriate degradation of organelles.”

Therefore, it is key for the health of mitochondria, and previous studies have shown that exercise boosts autophagy, and the researchers believed that a high fat diet might impair the process.

The latest research looked at this pathway in mice and examined the ways in which exercise and a high fat diet affect it, as well as how these changes affect mitochondrial health.

Sarah Ehrlicher, a doctoral candidate in the College of Public Health and Human Sciences at Oregon State University in Corvallis, is the first author of the paper, which appears in the FASEB Journal.