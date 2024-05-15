Share on Pinterest Researchers say weight-loss medications such as Ozempic can help with heart health as well as long-term weight loss. NurPhoto/Getty Images

Researchers say a new study has found that GLP-1 drugs such Ozempic result in long-term weight loss and slimmer waistlines .

. They noted that about half of study participants were also able to significantly cut their body mass index scores.

They added that semaglutide drugs seemed to promote better overall cardiovascular health as well.

Semaglutide — a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist found in medications such as Ozempic, Rybelsus, and Wegovy — has dramatic benefits for people with obesity and other weight management issues, a pair of new studies finds.

One study published in the journal Nature Medicine involved 17,000 adults without diabetes who were classified as overweight or obese.

In the study, researchers found that taking semaglutide-based medication resulted in an average weight loss of 10% of body weight and a reduction in waistline measurements of more than 7 centimeters (2.7 inches) over a four-year period.

“Weight-loss strategies have been transformed by the introduction of GLP-1s… compared to previous approaches to weight loss,” Luke Twelves, the medical director at clinical research firm Lindus Health who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today. “This study adds further data to our understanding of the potential roles for GLP-1s and strengthens the case for their inclusion earlier in treatment pathways.”

The study, led by Dr. Donna Ryan of the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in New Orleans, also found that more than half of participants moved down at least one body mass index (BMI) category after two years of taking semaglutide (compared to 16% among a placebo group), and 12% reached a healthy BMI (compared to 1% of the placebo group).

“Such sustained weight loss of this magnitude is infrequently observed in clinical trials of other weight-loss interventions,” Michelle Routhenstein, RD, CDN, a preventive cardiology dietitian at EntirelyNourished.com who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today.

She added that “waist circumference was measured because it specifically targets abdominal weight, which is closely associated with inflammation and the risk of heart disease.”

Antoni Adamrovich, the chief of medicine and co-founder of weight-loss program Tb2.health who was not involved in the research, told Medical News Today that the study indicated that GLP-1 drugs are significantly more effective than other popular weight-loss medications. Other weight loss medications such as phentermine or naltrexone/bupropion are associated with an average weight loss of 3% to 7% percent of body weight.