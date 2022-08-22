Share on Pinterest The Nutr-Score label, widely used on food products throughout Europe, can help people make more health-conscious choices. Image credit: Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images.

Nutritional marketing claims on food packaging can lead to misconceptions about the overall health value of food.

A survey of more than 1,000 people suggests that Nutri-Score – a nutritional score added to products across Europe – can prevent misconceptions about the health of foods caused by claims about sugar.

The authors suggest the Nutri-Score label should be mandatory when making nutritional claims about a food item.

Sugar is widely known as one of the most addictive substances in our diets.

Accordingly, sugar consumption in the United States has gradually been creeping up over the past decade.

The average daily intake of added sugars for an adult in the U.S. in 2017–2018 was 17 teaspoons per day . This is far higher than the intake recommended by the American Heart Association (AHA), which is 9 teaspoons per day for men and 6 teaspoons per day for women.

This is a concerning trend, as excess sugar consumption is associated with several health risks, including overweight and obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and chronic inflammation.

Experts have trialed several methods to help people to reduce their sugar intake, including nutritional labeling. One such label is the Nutri-Score label, used widely in Europe, a color-coded labeling system that rates food from A to E (best to worst) using a traffic light system (green to red).

In a new study, researchers show that the Nutri-Score label can more accurately represent the nutritional value of food items, avoiding the misconceptions about health that may be caused by advertising claims about sugar, such as “no added sugar.”

The researchers recommend that the Nutri-Score label should be mandatory when using nutritional claims. Their findings appear in the journal PLoS ONE.