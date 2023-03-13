What is salt sensitivity? Salt comprises around 40% sodium ions and 60% chloride ions. We need a small amount of sodium, around 500mg (or a quarter teaspoon of salt) per day, to conduct nerve impulses, contract and relax muscles, and maintain the proper balance of water and minerals. However, most people take in more sodium than they need. In higher-income countries, some 75% of salt intake comes from processed foods and meals eaten outside the home. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises increasing the fresh food in your diet to reduce salt intake, and if eating processed foods, look for those that have less than 600mg per serving. According to the CDC, research shows a strong relationship between the amount of salt consumed and raised blood pressure (BP) levels. And for most people, reducing salt intake results in reduced BP. Globally, people consume an average of 9 to 12 grams of salt daily — around double the WHO recommendation of 5 grams daily for cardiovascular health. Some people can effectively excrete a higher salt intake, so it does not increase their BP. However, for many, changes in dietary salt intake can cause noticeable increases or decreases in BP. These people are said to be salt sensitive. The American Heart Association estimates that salt sensitivity is present in approximately 51% of people with hypertension and 26% of people who do not have high blood pressure. And this review suggests that salt sensitivity is a factor in about half of the cases where the cause of hypertension is not apparent and that it also often contributes to treatment-resistant hypertension .

How salt intake affects women vs. men It has long been recognized that men under 65 have a higher risk of hypertension than women, but the risk increases for women following menopause. This review, however, suggests that because females are predisposed to salt sensitivity, which may raise BP, the reality is not as straightforward as that. The explanation they suggest is, perhaps, surprising. According to Dr. Belin de Chantemèle, human and laboratory animal evidence indicates that female kidneys are better at excreting salt. The problem, it appears, is with the vasculatue, because salt should also relax the blood vessels, but it does not in those who are salt-sensitive. “Although sex steroid hormones are important in the regulation of the cardiovascular system, new research suggests that sex chromosomes may also be involved. […] Increased vascular resistance from salt sensitivity leads to endothelial dysfunction, which may be more of a factor in females than in males.”

— Sebnem Unluisler, M.Sc., genetic engineer at the London Regenerative Institute. When the blood vessels relax and expand, BP reduces. However, if the blood vessels do not relax, BP increases. Dr. Belin de Chantemèle said that the blood vessels do not relax in many women, making them prone to salt-sensitive BP changes.

The role of hormones in BP The role of estrogen in BP control has been long debated. This review found that salt-sensitive BP increased after menopause when estrogen levels were lower. Dr. Meagan Williams, internist and Director of Women’s Health at Harbor Health, told Medical News Today why this might happen: “SSBP [salt-sensitive blood pressure] increases after menopause — which could suggest that female sex hormones (like estradiol) are actually protective against SSBP, rather than the factor that makes women more salt sensitive.” But it may not be just estrogen that is having an effect. Dr. Belin de Chantemèle highlighted the role of another hormone in SSBP: “Data from our own studies and the literature point towards an inability of women to decrease the production of the salt-retaining hormone aldosterone which also controls the ability of blood vessels to relax. Improper levels of aldosterone in response to salt ingestion appears to reduce the ability of blood vessels to relax.“