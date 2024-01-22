Share on Pinterest Improving social isolation and loneliness may significantly reduce the risk of mortality, a study suggests. Laura Du Ve//Refinery29 Australia – We Are Many Image Gallery/Getty Images

A new study showed that improving social isolation and loneliness reduced the risk of all-cause mortality was reduced by 36% among participants with obesity, and 9% in those without obesity.

Social isolation was the leading risk factor for mortality risk when compared with loneliness, depression, and anxiety.

Experts agree that increased socialization may motivate people to engage in healthier behaviors.

To help people stay connected, it can be helpful to participate in group activities and hobbies you enjoy, set aside time regularly to speak with friends and family, and volunteer in your community.

Growing evidence demonstrates that people with obesity experience higher levels of social isolation and loneliness compared to those who are not obese.

In a recent study, researchers analyzed the link between improvement of social isolation and loneliness with mortality risk among 398,972 UK Biobank participants with and without obesity.

Results showed that as social isolation and loneliness improved, the risk of all-cause mortality was reduced by 36% and 9%, among participants with obesity compared to those without obesity.

In determining lifestyle risk factors for mortality risk, social isolation was at the top of the list. Other risk factors included loneliness, depression, and anxiety. The findings were published January 22 in JAMA Network Open .

“More recently, social isolation and loneliness has appropriately received attention from healthcare professionals and has been associated with adverse health outcomes,” said Dr. Lokesh Shahani, Ph.D., associate professor of psychiatry at UTHealth Houston, who was not involved in the study.