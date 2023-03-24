Excruciating pain, elusive diagnosis According to data cited by the World Health Organization (WHO), around 190 million menstruating individuals around the world are affected by endometriosis, which can severely impact their quality of life. The figure given by the WHO may be an underestimate of the real number of endometriosis cases, since this condition is underdiagnosed, and it can take up to 11 years for a person to receive the correct diagnosis. Excruciating pain is one of the most common symptoms of endometriosis. Indeed, the pain can be so debilitating and unusual in nature that, according to a 2021 report based on data from Britain, both patients and doctors said that the currently used pain rating scale was “insufficient as a standalone tool for communicating endometriosis related pain.” Alderson also noted that it took a long time for her to find a doctor who correctly diagnosed her endometriosis. She already had a diagnosis of PCOS, and had just had an intrauterine device (IUD) put in, when she started experiencing horrible pain, she told Medical News Today in the podcast. For a while, she thought this was a side effect of the IUD, but doctors soon ruled that out. This was the start of a long and convoluted journey to obtain a correct diagnosis. Alderson described her debilitating pain and how difficult the diagnostic process was: “[The pain is] hard to describe — [it] sort of [extends] from your ovaries to the top of your thighs, going down like scraping metal […] And so I [initially] thought it must be the coil [IUD], went [to the doctor], got it checked out, had a scan and [the conclusion] was like, ‘No, nothing’s wrong.’ I went to see my […] family doctor, and then they said [it] could be trapped wind. […] I was like, ‘I really don’t think it is.’ [I] went away, came back. […] And then it got to a point where I actually did think I was making it up in my head.” It was only when Alderson started studying to become a nutritionist, learning more about gynecological health conditions, that she found more information about the realities of endometriosis and, through her own research, finally reached a specialist who was able to diagnose her condition correctly. But once the person manages to obtain a correct diagnosis, that is often only the beginning of the even longer search for an effective treatment or symptom management plan.

Current treatment options Currently accepted treatment options are limited, as Dr. Kahleova pointed out: “I mean, you have some painkillers, you know, most of the time they don’t work much [for people with endometriosis] […] Then you have laparoscopy, and are hoping that surgically removing the [endometrial-type] tissues will help. But oftentimes, it [the tissue] comes back. So [surgery is] not a solution, either. So it’s kind of like [a] painful journey, just to [obtain an] endometriosis […] diagnosis in the first place, and with the limited treatment options in the second [place].” Excision surgery is the only way to remove growths of endometrial-like tissue from other organs, but the tissue can grow back, so repeated surgery may be required. Doctors may suggest nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen or naproxen , for pain relief, but these are often ineffective in reducing the severe pain that characterizes endometriosis. Sometimes, doctors may prescribe tranexamic acid, a drug that promotes blood clotting, to help reduce heavy bleeding during periods, but the results are not guaranteed, and the “fix” may often be temporary. Other treatments prescribed for symptom management include hormone therapy , such as birth control pills, or the insertion of an IUD which releases a form of the hormone progesterone, both of which can improve or stop a person’s period altogether. However, once again, the result is not guaranteed, and not all people with endometriosis respond to hormone therapy, which may be down to the type of endometrial-like tissue that they have. According to a 2018 study from The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, people with progesterone receptor (PR)-positive lesions tend to respond to progestin, one of the active ingredients in birth control pills, while those with PR-negative lesions have a lower response rate. Cue the search for lifestyle factors that may play a role in the risk of endometriosis and, by extension, could be leveraged to help manage the condition. One of the lifestyle factors that researchers have investigated in relation to endometriosis in recent years is nutrition.

Nutrition and endometriosis risk Our diets have the potential to influence every aspect of our health, so it perhaps comes as no surprise that researchers have been looking at the link between nutrition and endometriosis risk and management. One review of the existing literature published in 2021 found that several dietary items were linked to a heightened risk of endometriosis, including: trans fats, which are a result of the food manufacturing process, which are found in fried and ultra-processed foods, and which increase cholesterol levels, as well as the risk of many health conditions, including diabetes and heart disease

red meat, which may be linked to various health risks depending on the level of consumption

alcohol, which can also contribute to a wide range of other health issues. Dr. Kahleova and her colleagues made similar observations in their review. “[W]hen we look into the studies that have been conducted on diet and endometriosis, we see clear links. So. for example, we see that red meat consumption — both processed and unprocessed red meat — increases the risk of endometriosis,” said Dr. Kahleova, adding that “in the prevention and treatment of endometriosis, removing red meat from the diet is the number one dietary recommendation.” She also noted that reducing dairy consumption might help. “[D]airy products […] increase the estrogen levels, and [they] also contain palmitic acid, which is one of the saturated fatty acids that makes the symptoms worse,” Dr. Kahleova explained. In contrast, some studies have found a protective effect of dairy products — except butter — if the intake is of over 21 servings a week, though it is hard to know if relevant confounding factors are linked to such a high dairy consumption.

What dietary changes might help? The 2021 review also found that, when it came to treating and managing endometriosis, polyunsaturated fatty acids — such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids — “reduce[d] the proliferation of endometriosis lesions both in vivo and in vitro.” Fish, seaweed, and nuts can all be good sources of omega-3, and both Dr. Kahleova and Alderson agreed that adding more of those to the diet can help. “Seaweed has been actually found helpful in women with endometriosis,” Dr. Kahleova noted, “based on [the experience of] just a few women that were in a series of case studies . Only three women were a part of this super small case study series, and consuming seaweed increased the length of their [menstrual] cycle[s], and decreased the length of their periods, and also decreased the symptoms that are associated with painful periods.” Alderson said that her own experience backed what some of these studies have shown. “[I]n terms of my approach [to dietary interventions],” she told us, “red meat consumption is something I definitely didn’t do too much of. But I did eat a diet which was more pescatarian. So that would fit into that narrative [that omega-3 fatty acids help].” She also advised that bringing in more vegetables, particularly cruciferous vegetables, legumes, and fruits rich in antioxidants and that are also a good source of fiber can help. A qualitative interview study with 12 people with endometriosis aged 28–44 years, published in BMJ Open in 2020, also suggested that such dietary changes can help improve symptoms. Most of the people interviewed had excluded gluten or decreased its consumption, as well as that of dairy products, and carbohydrate-rich foods. At the same time, the interviewees had increased their fruit, vegetable, and fish consumption, and added dietary supplements, including vitamins, minerals, omega-3, turmeric, and ginger. The interviewees said that after making these dietary changes, their endometriosis-related pain either decreased or disappeared entirely. “Some participants also experienced a decrease in the amount of bleeding and the number of days of bleeding,” the study reports. What is important, in Alderson’s view is, essentially, “to create an environment [within the body] where endometriosis wouldn’t be able to thrive so well.” However, she also added that this must come “alongside the incredible work the doctor could do” to treat this condition. “Because there’s no way I could have solved my situation with diet alone,” she cautioned, “but definitely it’s helped.”

Potential mechanisms at play So what are the potential mechanisms behind the ways in which diet may interact with symptoms and characteristics of endometriosis? According to Dr. Kahleova and her colleagues’ review, several different mechanisms may be at play, depending on the foods under discussion. In the review, they note that reducing dietary fat and increasing dietary fiber can reduce circulating estrogen in the body by 10–25%. This could help with endometriosis symptoms because, according to existing research , people with endometriosis have increased estrogen levels compared to those without, so reducing concentrations of this hormone may be beneficial. “Saturated fat has been shown to increase the risk of endometriosis,” Dr. Kahleova said in the podcast. “And […] I mentioned that increasing the omega-3s instead of the low-quality fat is definitely helpful. […] And also if you’re eating red meat, that means that you are not eating the foods or are eating less of the foods that may be actually helpful with your endometriosis.” Dr. Kahleova and colleagues’ review also found that plant-based diets may be beneficial thanks to their anti-inflammatory potential, and research has repeatedly shown that inflammation plays a role in endometriosis. Indeed, a new study published in March 2023 has found that endometriosis shares some of the genetic characteristics of other chronic pain and inflammatory conditions. Dr. Kahleova and her colleagues also note that vitamin C appears to have the potential to reduce endometriosis symptoms thanks to its antioxidant properties. “ One study showed that, for example, in women with endometriosis, when they were supplementing vitamin[s] C and E, not only did their antioxidant levels go up, but their symptoms were actually alleviated by the supplementation,” Dr. Kahleova noted in the podcast.