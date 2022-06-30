Share on Pinterest Charles Gullung/Getty Images As many as 12.2 million strokes occur each year — about half of which occur in women — but an estimated 80% of all strokes can be prevented by reducing risk factors.

A recent study shows that women who’ve experienced infertility, miscarriage, and stillbirth are at a higher risk for both non-fatal and fatal stroke later in life.

The findings suggest that a greater frequency of miscarriages and stillbirths increases the risk.

While infertility and pregnancy loss may not be preventable, genetic factors or endocrine disruptions may help explain the association with increased stroke risk, according to the research.

Further research in this field will help us better understand why infertility, pregnancy loss, and stroke may be linked to help reduce stroke risk and improve treatments for infertility and pregnancy loss. A stroke is the result of the brain being starved of oxygen and nutrient-rich blood. This may occur because of a blockage (ischemic stroke) or burst blood vessel (hemorrhagic stroke). A stroke is a medical emergency. The sooner a person receives treatment, the better their chances of recovery. Globally, there are over 12.2 million new strokes each year, and it’s estimated that 101 million people currently living have experienced a stroke. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , stroke is a major cause of disability and a leading cause of death in the United States. Because women tend to live longer than men, they have a higher lifetime stroke risk than men. As many as 1 in 5 women ages 55 to 75 experience a stroke. To understand sex-specific factors contributing to stroke, new research published in June 2022 in the British Medical Journal shows that women who’ve experienced infertility, miscarriage, or stillbirth may have an increased risk of stroke.

Is biological sex a risk factor for stroke? Prior evidence has shown that the combined oral contraceptive pill and hormonal factors during pregnancy have been linked to increased stroke risk. What the new research shows The BMJ paper, led by Dr. Gita Mishra, a professor of Life Course Epidemiology at the University of Queensland, drew together data from eight long-term large studies that had been conducted in seven countries (Australia, China, Japan, Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States). In total it included just over 618,000 women who were aged from 32-73. Women with a self-reported history of infertility, miscarriage, or stillbirth were included in the data. Non-fatal strokes were self-reported using questionnaires, hospital records, or national patient registers, and fatal strokes were identified from death registries. The findings show that 2.8% of women had at least one non-fatal stroke and 0.7% had a fatal stroke. 24,873 women had a history of stillbirth and 91,569 had a history of miscarriage. When compared to women who had been pregnant but never miscarried, women with three or more miscarriages had a 35% higher risk of a non-fatal stroke and an 82% higher risk of fatal stroke. The researchers also found that infertility was associated with an increased risk of non-fatal stroke “The study strengthens the association between infertility, miscarriage, and stillbirth with types of non-fatal and fatal stroke,” said Dr. Rigved Tadwalkar, a consultant cardiologist with the Pacific Heart Institute in Santa Monica, California, who was not involved in the study. “Moreover, in the case of miscarriage and stillbirth, recurrences of those events are now shown to more definitively be associated with an even higher risk for stroke than either of those events occurring singularly.” Looking at stroke type, the findings show the following: Infertility was associated with an increase in non-fatal stroke risk.

Recurrent stillbirth was associated with an increase in non-fatal ischaemic stroke.

Recurrent miscarriage was associated with an increase in both non-fatal and fatal stroke risk. Dr. Mishra told Medical News Today that the mechanism responsible for the increased risk is an area of active research. “It could be due to common risk factors, such as genetic factors, that might predispose women to both pregnancy loss and stroke events,” Dr. Mishra explained. “It could also be due to endocrine dysfunction.”