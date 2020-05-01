New research has found a link between blood infections due to anaerobic bacteria and colorectal cancer. This finding may help with future cancer screenings. Share on Pinterest Certain blood infections may be associated with colorectal cancer. A recent study has concluded that anaerobic bacterial blood infections are associated with an increased risk of developing colorectal cancer. The study, which the researchers will present at the 2020 European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, may help clinicians better screen for colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer and bacterial infections Colorectal cancer occurs in the colon or the rectum. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , it is the third most common type of cancer in the United States. Around 90% of cases occur in people aged 50 years or older. As well as age, risk factors include a family history of colorectal cancer, some genetic syndromes, obesity, a lack of exercise, a diet low in fruit and vegetables, and inflammatory bowel disease. Anaerobic bacteria, unlike aerobic bacteria, do not require oxygen in order to function. They are a normal part of the human body, existing in various locations, including the gut. They usually do not cause infections, but when they do, it is most often in the area that the bacteria inhabit. The authors of the new study note that previous research had linked specific types of anaerobic bacteria with colorectal cancer. The researchers wanted to further explore this link through a large-scale study.

Over 2 million participants The study took place in two regions of Denmark between 2007 and 2016. It involved over 2 million participants. For the analysis, the team gathered data on 45,760 blood infections, including information about the type of pathogens present in the participants’ bloodstreams. The authors then compared this information with data from the Danish Colorectal Cancer Group Database. In particular, they looked for new cases of colorectal cancer, especially those that developed following a blood infection from any of the bacteria already associated with colorectal cancer. Of the 45,760 people who had a bacterial blood infection, 492 (1.1%) later developed colorectal cancer. Of these, 241 (0.5%) were within the first year of the bacterial blood infection. The researchers matched each of these people by age and sex to a control group of five people who had not had a blood infection.