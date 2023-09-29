Share on Pinterest People who have migraine may also have a higher breast cancer risk. Image credit: Sergey Filimonov/Getty Images. About 14-15% of the global population experience a migraine.

Past research shows that people who experience migraine attacks are at an increased risk for other diseases, including breast cancer.

Researchers from the Cancer Center at West China Hospital of Sichuan University have identified a possible genetic link between migraine and breast cancer. Researchers estimate that between 14-15% of the world’s population experience migraine — a neurological disorder that causes severe headaches and other symptoms that can impact a person’s daily life. Previous studies have linked migraine attacks to an increased risk for other conditions, including stroke , high blood pressure , epilepsy , tinnitus , and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Additionally, past research found people who experience migraine headaches may also have a heightened chance of certain cancers , including breast cancer. Now, researchers from the Cancer Center at West China Hospital of Sichuan University in China are adding to this body of knowledge with a new study that has identified a possible genetic link between migraine and breast cancer. This study was recently published in the journal BMC Cancer.

Migraine and breast cancer Why might there be a link between migraine and breast cancer? Both migraine and breast cancer are associated with changes in estrogen levels. High estrogen levels can increase a person’s breast cancer risk. Moreover, the severity and frequency of migraine attacks in women can be affected by changing estrogen levels during a their menstrual cycle, menopausal stage, or pregnancy. Over the past few years, there have been a number of studies looking at the potential link between migraine and breast cancer. However, the results have been mixed. A study published in April 2023 found that women who had migraine had a higher risk of developing certain subtypes of breast cancer and also showed an overall earlier onset of breast cancer. A study published in December 2018 found women who had four or more medical visits for migraine each year had a significantly greater risk of breast cancer. Conversely, a meta-analysis study published in February 2022 found a statistically significantly inverse relationship between migraine and total risk of breast cancer. And a study published in April 2023 found that people with migraine had a slightly lower risk of developing breast cancer, especially hormone receptor-positive breast cancer.

Looking for a genetic link For the new study, researchers gathered data from genome-wide association studies (GWAS) on both people with migraine and those with breast cancer. The migraine genetic data was taken from a combined five studies of more than 102,000 people with migraine and over 771,000 controls. The breast cancer genetic data was derived from the Breast Cancer Association Consortium (BCAC) and included about 250,000 different cases. All data was taken from study participants of European descent. With data in hand, scientists used Mendelian randomization analysis to search for a causal relationship between migraine and breast cancer. At the conclusion of the study, researchers reported that women with any type of migraine have an increased risk of developing overall breast cancer and estrogen receptor (ER)-positive breast cancer. They also discovered that women who experienced migraine headaches without aura had an increased risk of ER-negative breast cancer , and was suggestively associated with a heightened chance for overall breast cancer.