Largest ever genome-wide association study reveals fresh insights about type 2 diabetes risk. Image credit: TEK IMAGE/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images. The risk factors for type 2 diabetes are both environmental and genetic, and researchers have identified many genetic risk factors to date.

Now, however, the largest ever genome-wide association study of people with type 2 diabetes has discovered even more locations of risk variants than before.

It has also identified different clusters of variants that contribute to the risk of developing the disease, revealing more about the different mechanisms that underpin the disease. Genome-wide association studies have been possible since the human genome was first sequenced in 2003. They allow us to understand which regions of the genome and genetic variants are associated with increased risk of certain conditions. Coupled with the advent of cell maps and genomic libraries, it is now possible for researchers to identify not only the variants that could impact risk, but also understand what they control and the cellular mechanisms that they play a role in. So what can genetic markers teach us about widespread conditions, such as type 2 diabetes? That is what the researchers conducting a new study — whose results now appear in Nature — set out to reveal.

New genetic variants tied to complications of diabetes The study recently published in Nature is the largest genome-wide association study of type 2 diabetes to date, and it included genomic data from 2,535,601 individuals, of whom 428,452 had type 2 diabetes. Many genome-wide association studies feature data from a predominantly white European dataset, but this study featured data from six ancestral groups, namely: European, East Asian, African American, South Asian, South African, and Hispanic with American, West African and European ancestry. However, the majority of participants were still predominantly European in ancestry, with 60% of the cohort made up of this group. A global consortium of researchers discovered 1,289 genetic variants, at 611 areas of the genome known as loci, of which 145 were new discoveries. They then mapped these variants to 37 cardiometabolic phenotypes, including waist-height ratio, liver fat percentage, LDL and HDL cholesterol, blood pressure, fasting insulin and others, to discover if certain variants were associated with certain phenotypes, or traits. They then identified eight nonoverlapping “clusters” characterized by subsets of variants associated with certain cardiometabolic traits. These clusters included beta-cell dysfunction, obesity, and liver and lipid (fat) metabolism, among others, and also characterized whether people with these clusters exhibited increased or decreased insulin secretion, or increased or decreased insulin sensitivity. One of the corresponding authors, Dr. Benjamin F. Voight, of the University of Pennsylvania–Perelman School of Medicine, told MNT that “[i]t turns out the genetic variants that contributed to our clusters do not overlap [with] one another — so patients have their disease risk influenced to different extents by these clusters.”