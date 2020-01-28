Researchers have discovered a new target for leukemia treatment after their study revealed that cancerous cells utilize vitamin B-6. The development of a new drug that could prove to be more effective than current treatments is underway.

Researchers hope that exploiting leukemia's reliance on B-6 might lead to better treatments.

Leukemia — a form of blood cancer that typically affects children and older adults — is the 10th most common cancer in the United States, representing 3.5% of all new cancer cases in the country.

According to the National Cancer Institute , the disease is also the fifth highest cause of U.S. cancer deaths. Figures show an estimated 22,840 people died as a result of leukemia in 2019.

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is the second most common form of the disease. AML spreads quickly, leading to a comparatively low survival rate. Less than one-third of people with AML survive for 5 years after being diagnosed.

AML’s cancerous cells divide faster than the current treatment can kill them. Finding a new therapy that better targets these cells is crucial for long-term survival.

Cancer cells use metabolism changes — where chemical reactions result in various cell functions being switched on or sped up — to grow and spread at an abnormal rate.

As Lingbo Zhang, a fellow at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL), NY, explains in a video: “One central feature of [a] leukemic cell is that its metabolic processes have been reprogrammed to support abnormal cell growth.”