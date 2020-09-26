A study of older adults shows how changing diet and increasing physical activity can reduce dementia risk, even if the person already has a diagnosis of cognitive decline.

New research adds to the evidence that increasing activity levels may help offset cognitive decline.

Dementia describes a group of disorders characterized by difficulties in thinking, remembering, and reasoning. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of cognitive decline.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 5 million people live with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias in the United States. As the population ages, experts expect this number to increase significantly.

Although scientists do not know the precise biological cause of Alzheimer’s disease, they know that some lifestyle factors increase a person’s risk of developing dementia.

These include smoking, alcohol consumption, diet, and physical inactivity. One study estimated that up to half of all Alzheimer’s disease cases worldwide may have links to certain lifestyle factors.

A new study, led by The Australian National University in Canberra, trialed a series of lifestyle interventions in people already experiencing cognitive decline. They wanted to see whether these changes could improve a person’s cognitive state and potentially reduce their risk of developing dementia.

They found that people who actively changed certain aspects of their lifestyle experienced significant improvements in their cognition. This suggests that making certain lifestyle changes could alter the course of cognitive decline and reduce a person’s risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.