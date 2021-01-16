Scientists have used a mouse study to explore the effects diet and the chemical benzophenone-3 have on breast cancer risk. Share on Pinterest AlonaPhoto/Getty Images In a new animal study, scientists have explored the effects a combination of diet and exposure to the chemical benzophenone-3 (BP-3) has on mammary gland tumors. The scientists found a complex relationship between these factors. However, they conclude that exposure to BP-3 — a common ingredient in sunscreen and other products — is likely to increase the risks associated with mammary gland tumors. The study, published in the journal Oncotarget, lays the ground for further research to confirm the findings and to explore the extent to which they are likely to be reproducible in humans.

Mouse study In the study, the scientists placed the mice into three groups. The first group was fed a low fat diet; the second group was fed a diet high in fat; and the third group received a diet high in fat during puberty and then low in fat after. Each of these three groups was then split in two, with half the mice being fed a daily amount of BP-3 the equivalent of a heavy application of sunscreen. By the end of the study, two types of breast cancer tumor had developed in almost all of the mice: epithelial tumors, which are similar to mammary gland cells, and spindle cell tumors, which can develop into claudin-low breast cancer.

Complex relationship The researchers found a complex relationship between diet, BP-3, and tumor development. For the mice on a low fat diet, BP-3 appeared to offer some protection against epithelial tumor development while also increasing the aggressiveness of the spindle cell tumors. The mice given a high fat diet during puberty received none of the beneficial effect of BP-3 on epithelial tumors, which grew more aggressively. Aggressive epithelial tumors were also seen in the mice given a high fat diet throughout the study.