New research has linked metabolic syndrome with an increased risk of worse outcomes in people with COVID-19. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. A new study has found that people with metabolic syndrome, which refers to a cluster of conditions that increase a person's risk of cardiovascular issues, are more likely to have worse COVID-19 outcomes — including requiring ventilation and death. The research, which appears in the journal Diabetes Care, provides further information on the underlying risk factors that affect the severity of COVID-19. Since its emergence in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, COVID-19 has spread rapidly across the world. However, its effects are not equal. As journals started publishing the results of observational studies drawing on data from the first wave of the pandemic, it became clear that some underlying medical conditions were associated with a greater chance of a person developing severe COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some groups most at risk of severe disease include older adults and those with certain underlying medical conditions , such as cardiovascular diseases , obesity , and type 2 diabetes . The new research highlights that obesity, hypertension, and diabetes, in particular, are more common in people who die from COVID-19 than heart or lung conditions.

Metabolic syndrome According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute , metabolic syndrome is an umbrella term for several conditions that affect a person’s risk of heart conditions and other health problems. To receive a diagnosis of metabolic syndrome, an individual needs to have three of five specific medical conditions. According to the new research, these are: obesity

diabetes or prediabetes

hypertension

hypertriglyceridemia

low high-density lipoprotein (HDL) levels If a person has metabolic syndrome, they are likely to have an ongoing low level of inflammation in their body. The recent study explored the individual effects of obesity, hypertension, and diabetes on COVID-19 severity and compared them with their combined effect in metabolic syndrome.

Observational study To investigate, the researchers drew on data from 287 COVID-19 patients at two hospitals in New Orleans, LA, between March 30 and April 5, 2020. This was the initial local peak of the pandemic. Over 85% of the people the researchers included in the study were non-Hispanic Black. The average age of the participants was 61, and almost 57% were women. In total, 80% of the patients had hypertension, 65% had obesity, 54% had diabetes, and 39% had low HDL levels. Overall, 66% of the people met the threshold for metabolic syndrome.