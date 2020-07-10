The research, which appears in the journal JAMA Open Network , lays the ground for future research to corroborate these findings and determine the underlying mechanism for the relationship.

A new study has found that low-to-moderate alcohol consumption may slow cognitive decline in adults of middle age or older.

Drinking alcohol is a central part of many cultures across the world. Beyond the immediate adverse effects of a hangover, drinking alcohol in excess has associations with various poor health outcomes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , excessive alcohol use includes heavy drinking (more than eight or 15 drinks a week for women and men, respectively), binge drinking (drinking four or five drinks in about 2 hours for women and men, respectively), or drinking while underage or pregnant.

The CDC define a drink as 14 grams of pure alcohol. This amount roughly equates to a 12-ounce (oz) can of 5% beer, a 5-oz glass of 12% wine, a 4-oz glass of 15% wine, or a single 1.5-oz shot of 40% distilled spirit or liquor.

The CDC note that excessive alcohol drinking is associated with various health problems. These include:

damage to the liver

inflammation of the pancreas

increased risk of cancer

hypertension

psychological disorders

unintentional injuries that a person sustained while drunk

harm to the fetus if a woman drinks while pregnant

sudden infant death syndrome

alcohol use disorder

Research has shown that the misuse of alcohol is a leading cause of illness and death and that any level of alcohol drinking, particularly in men who drink spirits, increases the risk of high blood pressure and stroke.

However, there is also evidence that low-to-moderate alcohol consumption — fewer than eight or 15 standard drinks in the United States per week for women and men, respectively — can have a beneficial effect on health, including various cardiovascular diseases.

The effects of low-to-moderate alcohol consumption on cognitive decline in later life have been mixed. Some research has found evidence that it may be protective, while other research suggests that it is probably not harmful . Conversely, some studies have found that it can exacerbate poor brain health.

The authors of the present study noted that previous studies exploring the relationship between alcohol consumption and cognitive decline are often limited in two ways.

First, they typically rely on single measures of cognitive decline, when it can present in a variety of ways. Second, they typically take into account net follow-up time to cognitive decline, despite the decline often being greater or lesser depending on age rather than general time passed.

As a consequence, the authors of the present research developed their study to take these factors into account, with the aim of better understanding the effects of low-to-moderate alcohol consumption on cognitive decline in older age.