The Mediterranean, DASH, and MIND diets are the best overall diets in 2024, according to a U.S. News & World Report poll. The Mediterranean, DASH, and MIND diets are the best overall diets, according to a poll conducted by U.S. News & World Report .

This is the seventh consecutive year the Mediterranean diet has earned the top spot.

The Mediterranean and DASH diets were also named two of the best heart-healthy diets. The Mediterranean, DASH, and MIND diets are the best overall diets, according to a poll conducted by U.S. News & World Report. The Mediterranean diet was named the best diet for seven years in a row. The DASH diet, used to help lower high blood pressure, was ranked second-best. The MIND diet — a combination of both the Mediterranean and DASH diets plus a focus on foods that improve brain health — was named the third-best diet. The Mediterranean and DASH diets were also named the top two heart-healthy diets, in that order. What makes these diets the best for 2024? Medical News Today spoke with three medical experts to learn more.

DASH diet promotes heart health The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension — or DASH for short — was developed in the 1990s as a way to help lower high blood pressure. “Hypertension is one of the major risk factors for cardiac disease,” Dr. Chen said. “This particular diet … (is) really set up for patients who have high blood pressure and want to keep that under control.” “The main difference between this and the other diets is that it not only emphasizes fruits and vegetables but also puts a lot of emphasis on the amount of sodium intake,” he continued. “So they really try to limit the amount of sodium, and we know that excess sodium intake can lead to high blood pressure that’s hard to control.” A study published in September 2021 found the DASH diet helps lower blood pressure and reduces waist circumference and triglyceride concentration in people with hypertension. “The DASH diet’s effectiveness in supporting heart health stems from its emphasis on fruits, vegetables, legumes, low fat dairy, whole grains, and nuts,” Catalina Ruz Gatica, registered dietitian nutritionist at Top Nutrition Coaching, told MNT. Ruz Gatica explained the DASH diet’s composition leads to a dietary pattern high in: fiber

potassium

magnesium

healthy fats “Most people in the U.S. fall short of the recommended daily intake of potassium and fiber, two critical components for a healthy cardiovascular system. Potassium helps regulate blood pressure as it relaxes artery walls aiding in blood flow, and it assists in eliminating excess sodium. Fiber , specifically soluble fiber, helps trap cholesterol, preventing reabsorption and eliminating it through our digestive system. Overall, the DASH diet effectively incorporates specific foods that bolster our cardiovascular health.” — Catalina Ruz Gatica, registered dietitian nutritionist

MIND diet helps prevent cognitive decline The MIND diet is a hybrid of the Mediterranean and DASH diets with a focus on foods specifically known to help improve brain health and lower a person’s risk for cognitive decline, such as: leafy green vegetables

berries

fatty fish

nuts Like the Mediterranean and DASH diets, the MIND diet emphasizes plant-based foods. The Mediterranean diet food pyramid suggests at least 2 servings of vegetables during main meals daily, while the DASH diet recommends 4 or more. The MIND diet suggests 1 or more than 1 serving of veggies per day but emphasizes 6 or more servings of dark leafy greens each week. “The MIND diet wonderfully merges some of the guidelines of the Mediterranean and the DASH diet, while providing specific recommendations for brain health,” Ruz Gatica explained. “It simplifies the guidelines of its parent diets, potentially making it more practical for some.” A study published in September 2015 found those who followed the MIND diet reduced their risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease by up to 53%. A study presented in 2018 reported the MIND diet may help slow cognitive decline after a stroke. “These two diets (Mediterranean and DASH) are an ideal marriage of the combination of food groups and nutrients we know are beneficial for health in every system of the body overall. It has the flexibility and variability that allows for long-term enjoyment and consistency but does require effort in creating, making, and understanding how to implement the components.” — Monique Richard, registered dietitian nutritionist