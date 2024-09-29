Some of these questions were recently addressed by researchers presenting new studies at the 2024 Annual Meeting of The Menopause Society , held in Chicago from September 10 to 14.

Debates abound about which types of HRT are safe and which are not and what impact the prolonged use of HRT could have on health.

HRTs for menopause can include estrogen, progesterone , or sometimes testosterone therapies, depending on what an individual needs.

It works by restoring levels of different hormones in the body — typically, but not always, estrogen — as these tend to decrease with age, a process often responsible for many of the symptoms associated with menopause .

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a widespread treatment for a range of menopause symptoms, such as hot flashes, night sweats, and vaginal dryness.

One study presented at the meeting, whose findings are yet to appear in a peer-reviewed journal, found that estrogen-based hormone therapy appeared to have a positive long-term effect on almost all markers of cardiovascular health.

The study — led by researchers from Penn State Hershey Medical Center — used data from the Women’s Health Initiative (WHI), and compared cardiovascular health biomarker values in participants who were taking certain estrogen-based hormone therapies versus a placebo.

Specifically, they looked at participants who were either on conjugated equine estrogens — a commonly prescribed oral HRT — or taking conjugated equine estrogens alongside medroxyprogesterone acetate, which doctors sometimes prescribe for the management of menopause symptoms like hot flashes.

The researchers found that those who took conjugated equine estrogens for at least 1 year saw a 13% increase in high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), also known as “good cholesterol.” Those taking conjugated equine estrogens plus medroxyprogesterone acetate saw a 7% increase in HDL-C measures.

So-called bad cholesterol — low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) — decreased by approximately 11% in both HRT groups. In particular, Lipoprotein(a) or Lp(a) — a form of LDL-C strongly associated with a range of cardiovascular problems — decreased by 15% in those taking conjugated equine estrogens alone.

For those taking plus medroxyprogesterone acetate, the decrease in Lp(a) level was even greater—at 20%.

Finally, the researchers also found that markers of insulin resistance were also lower in those on HRTs, decreasing by 14% in participants taking conjugated equine estrogens only and by 8% in those taking conjugated equine estrogens with medroxyprogesterone acetate.