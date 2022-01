Stay informed with live updates on the current COVID-19 outbreak and visit our coronavirus hub for more advice on prevention and treatment.

A new study evaluates the effectiveness of the mRNA vaccines in their current forms against these new variants.

However, with the emergence of new COVID-19 variants — B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and P.1 — there is concern that these vaccines will not be as effective.

Vaccines were developed in less than a year using mRNA technology with a 95% efficacy rate in preventing COVID-19 mortality and severe infection, exceeding the 50% efficacy standard set by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval.

The year 2020 was defined by a pandemic, but it was also a time of extraordinary scientific breakthroughs.

The coronavirus, like many viruses, “hijacks” cells. Because viruses cannot replicate by themselves, they take over cellular machinery to make copies of the RNA genome.

What sets SARS-CoV-2 apart is that it comes equipped with a “proofreading” mechanism to correct errors during replication. For this reason, SARS-CoV-2 appeared to mutate rarely.

A July 2020 study sequenced viral samples and an average of 7.23 mutations, which is low compared with high mutation rates typically exhibited by RNA viruses.

Last year, the most prevalent coronavirus variant had a D614G mutation in the spike protein gene. A December 2020 study indicates that this variant can infect cells more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. Yet some scientists argue that it is too early to say how this variant shaped the pandemic.

The B.1.1.7 variant

Through the COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium, the U.K. became a world leader in sequencing SARS-CoV-2, and its work helped discover a new variant of the coronavirus.

This variant was labeled B.1.1.7 and has several mutations in the spike protein, including the N501Y mutation. Modeling data indicate that the variant may be 50% more infectious than previous variants.

Since its discovery, the B.1.1.7 variant has been reported in other places worldwide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently document 981 cases in 37 states.

A CDC modeling study suggests the B.1.1.7 variant will become the dominant COVID-19 variant in the United States by March this year.

The B.1.351 variant

The B.1.351 variant was first discovered in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, in October 2020. While the CDC report that this variant arose independently of the B.1.1.7 variant, it does share some spike protein mutations.

One of the spike protein mutations of concern is E484K, which could evade antibodies, possibly lowering the effectiveness of vaccines.

Recent reports show that the experimental vaccine candidates created by Novavax and Johnson & Johnson may not perform as well against this variant as they do against B.1.1.7.

Based on a small study that has not been peer-reviewed, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine was suggested to be less effective against this variant, which halted vaccination efforts in South Africa.

The P.1 variant

The CDC say the P.1 variant was reported in four Brazilian travelers in Japan. It has three mutations in the spike protein: K417N, E484K, and N501Y. The variant is said to be more contagious and potentially able to evade the immune system.

In early January, a preprint study reported the P.1 variant in Manaus, Brazil, where it caused a surge of reinfections. Additionally, a February article in The Lancet reported that the P.1 variant had reached a high frequency of 42% in Manaus, Brazil.