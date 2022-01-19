Share on Pinterest A recent study used specialized imaging technology to detect multiple sclerosis early. Monty Rakusen/Getty Images

High powered magnetic resonance spectroscopic imaging can detect early, subtle metabolic changes associated with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Early diagnosis of MS may help neurologists treat the disease more effectively.

In a new study, researchers found changes in white matter and cortical gray matter that appears “normal” in standard magnetic resonance imaging.

For decades, MRI has played a central role in the diagnosis and tracking of MS.

It has been invaluable for revealing the macroscopic, telltale lesions in the brain and spinal cord that signify the presence of MS.

However, it cannot capture more subtle clues, particularly in the brain’s white matter and cortical gray matter.

According to a small new study, a more advanced, powerful form of imaging reveals two metabolic indications of MS in white matter and gray matter that appears normal. The study’s results appear in the journal Radiology.

The authors hope that such advanced imaging techniques can lead to earlier detection and treatment of MS. Starting treatment with immune-modulatory drugs earlier may have significant benefits for people with the condition.

Dr. Fawad Yousuf, a neurologist at Baptist Health’s Marcus Neuroscience Institute, explained these potential benefits to Medical News Today:

“[MS] is a chronic immune-mediated demyelinating and neuroinflammatory disease of the brain and the spinal cord that results in […] neurological dysfunction and disability. The initiation of the immune-modulatory agents early in the disease course may improve the overall prognosis, reduce the relapse rate, decrease the MRI imaging lesion findings that are markers for disease activity, and slow the process of disability progression.”