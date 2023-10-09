Share on Pinterest People with epilepsy can have a variety of symptoms. The Good Brigade/Getty Images Researchers say a new medication may potentially reduce seizures by more than 50% in people with epilepsy.

They reported the drug also eliminated seizures in some study participants.

The medication targets focal seizures, which affect a single brain area and occur when nerve cells send out sudden, excessive burst of electrical signals. People with epilepsy who added a new medication, XEN1101, to their treatment routine had seizures reduced by a third to more than 50%. That’s according to a study published today in the journal JAMA Neurology, which noted that some people treated with the drug remained seizure-free during the 8-week treatment period. The study, which was a phase 2B clinical trial, ran from January 2019 until September 2021. It included 325 men and women with epilepsy. Participants had already tried and stopped an average of 6 drugs that failed to treat their focal seizures. They also had experienced at least four episodes a month despite ongoing treatment. The participants randomly received either a daily oral capsule of XEN1101 or an inert placebo tablet that looked identical to the actual drug.

Targeting epilepsy focal seizures The medication targets focal seizures. These are the most common type of seizures and occur when nerve cells in a particular brain region send out sudden, excessive bursts of electrical signals. Focal seizures, also called partial seizures, affect a single brain area, most commonly the temporal lobe. The difference between a seizure and epilepsy depends on the number of episodes, according to the National Institutes of Health . A seizure is a single episode with a low risk of recurrence. Epilepsy is a condition in which two or more unprovoked seizures occur more than 24 hours apart. “We always need new seizure medications as many patients with intractable epilepsies often require treatment with more than one seizure medication,” Dr, Clifford Segil, a neurologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today. “This study with a novel potassium channel opener seems reasonable.” Therapies currently available do not stop seizures in about one-third of people.

Details from the epilepsy drug clinical trial The participants who added XEN1101 to their current medications saw seizures drop by between 33% and 53%. Those taking a placebo saw a drop of 18%. The treatment phase of the trial lasted eight weeks. However, most participants volunteered to extend their trial. About 18% remained seizure-free after six months and 11% for a year or longer. “The data is premature, and only 325 patients were enrolled in this study. I am always more concerned with tolerability than efficacy because if a medication makes someone feel awful, they will not take it.” Segil said. “In this study, there was a 3.5 percent discontinuation rate due to dizziness, slurred speech (dysarthria), and inability to walk (gait disturbances). Common adverse effects included dizziness in 24%, sleepiness or somnolence in 15%, and fatigue in 10%.” “Prior to using this medication, I would like to see more cardiac evaluations to make sure this novel potassium channel opener did not cause any cardiac arrhythmia and a comparison study to a currently used focal onset seizure approved medication or a head-to-head trial to determine if it’s better than what we have,” Segil added. “If it is not better than what we are using, there is no point in using it clinically.”