Share on Pinterest A new imaging model may help healthcare professionals avoid overdiagnosing and overtreating lung cancer. RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the world.

Although previous research shows early detection screening can improve mortality rates for lung cancer, there is the possibility of overdiagnosis and overtreatment for patients.

Researchers from the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL, developed a model based on radiomics to aid healthcare professionals in identifying high-risk versus low-risk tumors in patients.

The findings “could potentially inform how aggressively a lung cancer should or should not be treated,” say the researchers. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the world. More than 2.2 million people received a new lung cancer diagnosis in 2020. Lung cancer is the most common type of cancer in men and the second most common in women. Early detection screening for lung cancer provides a way for healthcare professionals to check for signs of the disease in people who are at high risk but currently have no symptoms. The most common screening test for lung cancer is a low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scan. Previous research shows screening LDCT reduces the death rate from lung cancer. According to researchers from the Moffitt Cancer Center, lung cancer early detection screening can sometimes lead to overdiagnosis and overtreatment. So, the scientists have developed a model based on radiomics where data from various medical imaging processes, such as MRIs and CT scans, combine to help healthcare professionals better identify high-risk versus low-risk tumors in patients. The study was recently published in the journal Cancer Biomarkers.

Not all cancer stages are the same According to Dr. Matthew Schabath, associate member in the Cancer Epidemiology Department at Moffitt Cancer Center and senior and corresponding author of this study, the goal of cancer screening is to detect cancers at earlier stages where treatment with surgery can be curative. However, not all early stages are the same. “Some early-stage cancers are low-risk indolent diseases that probably would not become symptomatic in a patient’s lifetime and would not contribute to death,” he explained to Medical News Today. “Other early-stage cancers are very high-risk/aggressive that associated with very poor outcomes and likely require more aggressive treatment, such as adjuvant therapies. And there is a spectrum of intermediate-risk cancers as well.” “As such, the goal of this research was to generate radiomic biomarkers among lung cancers diagnosed in the lung cancer screening setting to better differentiate between indolent/low-risk, intermediate-risk, and high-risk lung cancers,” he added.

Establishing a radiomic model For the study, Dr. Schabath and his team used the data and images from 94 participants in the National Lung Screening Trial. Researchers utilized radiomic data of each patient’s tumor area, establishing 65 stable and reproducible features. Additionally, scientists examined the volume doubling time (VDT) of lung pulmonary nodules, which are abnormal growths on the lung. The VDT measures how quickly the nodule doubles in volume. During cancer screening, more aggressive tumors associated with a shorter VDT. Once researchers established the model, they were able to divide patients into groups based on their risk of a poor outcome. The research team found the low-risk patient group had a 83.3% 5-year outlook, while the high-risk group’s five-year outlook dropped to 25%. Additionally, researchers identified a VDT cut-off point that they were able to use to contrast patients with low-risk versus aggressive tumors.