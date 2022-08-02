Share on Pinterest A new study suggests that doing household chores is tied to a lower risk of dementia. Image credit: alyfromuk2us/Getty Images. Researchers investigated the effects of different kinds of physical and mental activity on dementia risk.

They found that activities including frequent exercise, household chores, and daily visits to family and friends reduce the likelihood of developing dementia, regardless of genetic risk.

They concluded that physical and mental activity could be an effective way to prevent dementia. Over 55 million people live with dementia worldwide, and there are nearly 10 million new cases every year. Previous studies have identified several potential risk factors for the condition, including : education level

smoking

obesity

alcohol consumption

hypertension

hearing impairment

depression

diabetes. An increasing amount of evidence also demonstrates that maintaining physical activity in midlife and beyond may help preserve cognitive capacity and prevent dementia. Which kinds and intensities of physical activity preserve cognitive capacity and prevent dementia most effectively, however, remains unknown. Recently, researchers investigated the effects of different forms of physical and mental activity on dementia risk. They found that activities including frequent exercise, household chores, and daily visits to family and friends lowered dementia risk. The study appears in Neurology.

Activities tied to lower dementia risk For the study, the researchers analyzed healthcare data from 501,376 participants in the UK Biobank cohort. Participants were an average of 56.5 years old at recruitment and were followed for an average of 10.7 years. At the start of the study, the participants filled in questionnaires indicating their physical activity — such as housework-related activity and transportation — and mental activity, including the use of electronic devices, social contact, and attendance of adult education classes. The researchers also examined participants’ genetic risk factors for developing dementia alongside their family history of the condition. During the follow-up period, 5,185 participants developed dementia. Of these, the researchers reported that those most likely to develop dementia tended to be older, male, have a history of hypertension or hyperlipidemia, and have a lower socioeconomic status and higher body mass index (BMI). After analyzing the data, the researchers found that more frequent engagement in physical and mental activity was linked to lower rates of dementia. Those most engaged in frequent exercise, household chores, and daily visits by friends and family had a 35%, 21%, and 15% lower risk of dementia compared to those least engaged in these activities. The researchers further found that physical and mental activity protected against dementia among all participants- regardless of their genetic risk or family history of the condition. They also found that visiting the pub or social club and watching TV were linked to a higher risk of dementia.