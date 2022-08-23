Share on Pinterest Design by Diego Sabogal. Plant-based diets refer to diets that are based on foods made from plants, and include vegetarian and vegan diets. While vegan diets exclude all animal products, vegetarian options — which exclude just meat and fish — are more diverse and may include dairy and eggs. Pescatarian diets exclude meat, but not fish. Plant-based diets continue to grow in popularity worldwide owing to decades of scientific research and the mounting evidence of their potential health benefits, not limited to improved blood cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Furthermore, increased awareness of the environmental impact of animal rearing, such as high levels of greenhouse gases, land degradation, and excessive water have also motivated some people to adopt plant-based diets, which can be more environmentally friendly. However, there are some health risks associated with some plant-based diets, particularly if there is high consumption of “junk” veggie foods.

What are ‘junk’ plant-based foods? By definition, ultra-processed foods are food products that contain minimal whole foods, are high in calories, added sugar, salt, and fats, offer little nutritional value, and have been processed with cheap industrial additives. Using the NOVA classification system, which categorizes food products according to the extent of industrial processes they undergo, “junk” foods can include many plant-based products, such as: commercially-produced breads, pastries, cakes, and cookies

carbonated beverages

pre-packaged snacks

flavored dairy drinks

breakfast cereals

energy bars

instant sauces, soups, noodle pots, and desserts.

How to eat a balanced plant-based diet Here are some practical tips to help you maintain a diverse and balanced plant-based diet. First, limit ultra-processed foods. Plant-based ultra-processed foods high in salt, added sugars, and fats should be limited and eaten in moderation. In particular, veggie meat replacement products are often high in sodium and saturated fats, so be sure to choose low-sodium and low-fat alternatives. Make sure to read nutrient labels and be careful with so-called health claims on packaging. Practice reading nutrient labels for packaged food products to become aware of their sugar, salt, and fat content and choose those with fewer additives. Likewise, labels may help choose foods that are higher in calcium and other beneficial nutrients. Monitoring carbohydrate portions is also important: Switching to a plant-based diet may feel restrictive, and research shows that meats may be replaced with refined or highly processed carbohydrate-rich foods. Be sure to include whole grain carbohydrate options in portions appropriate for your health goals. Also focus on proteins: Peas and beans, nuts, seeds, seitan, textured vegetable protein, tofu, tempeh, edamame, eggs, milk, cheese, yogurt and seafood are all high-protein food sources for vegetarians that also provide calcium, iron, vitamin D and some vitamin B12, which are commonly deficient in vegetarians. When appropriate, dietary supplements may help a person reach the desirable amount of daily nutrients to avoid deficiencies. Speak with your medical team about which supplements may be appropriate for you. Finally, you may wish to consult a dietitian: If you are new to plant-based eating, consult with a registered dietitian to learn which foods will help you to meet your nutrient needs