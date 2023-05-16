Share on Pinterest A recent study shows that having overweight or obesity during adulthood is linked to an increased risk for colorectal cancer. FG Trade/Getty Images

New research shows that having overweight or obesity in early and middle adulthood is linked to an increased risk for gastrointestinal cancer.

Researchers also note that frequent aspirin use did not impact the increased risk in study participants.

For healthy weight management, experts recommend portion control, cutting out processed foods, and eating fiber-rich foods to promote gut health.

Growing evidence shows that maintaining a healthy weight is essential to overall health and can help prevent the development of chronic conditions.

Among the most common chronic conditions is obesity. In fact, approximately 1 in 3 adults in the United States are overweight. Colorectal cancer is also prevalent, with more than 150,000 new cases of colon and rectal cancer (CRC) estimated each year.

In addition, colon cancer is increasing among younger adults. In the past 20 years, the number of colorectal cancer cases in people under 55 has nearly doubled.

A new study, published in JAMA Network Open , found a connection between obesity and colorectal cancer.

Researchers discovered that having overweight or obesity during early and middle adulthood is linked to a greater risk for gastrointestinal cancer.

They also found that frequent aspirin use did not affect this increased risk in people who had overweight or obesity.

Holli Loomans-Kropp, PhD, principal investigator of the study and researcher at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center-James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, told Medical News Today: