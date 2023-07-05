Share on Pinterest Body mass index (BMI) alone may not be an appropriate indicator of all-cause mortality risk, according to a new study. Henrik Sorensen/Getty Images A new study casts further doubt on the value of body mass index (BMI) alone as a sole predictor of all-cause mortality.

According to the study authors, most other studies use older data that is insufficiently diverse, and they hope that the new study can correct that.

While a BMI indicating overweight or obesity can be a risk factor for various chronic, life threatening diseases, it may not be a good indicator of overall mortality risk. A new study finds that a person’s body mass index, or BMI, is best considered in conjunction with other risk factors when predicting all-cause mortality. BMI as an independent factor may not be as clear an indicator of premature death as previously believed. Researchers found that across both healthy and overweight BMI categories — from a BMI of 22.5 to 27.4 — there was little difference for adults in the risk of all-cause death. The study, however, observed that the risk of all-cause death increased by 21% to 108% in adults whose BMI exceeded 30. For older adults, no significant increase in mortality was seen between BMIs of 22.5 to 34.9, the upper range of which indicated obesity. The study is published in PLOS ONE .

New data on BMI and early death topple older figures Most research regarding BMI and mortality is based on data from the 1970s that focused on non-Hispanic white adults. Mindful of the changes in lifestyles since that period — including the rise in overweight and obesity — and seeking a more diverse study population sample, the new study analyzed fresher, more expansive data. The analysis involved self-reported BMI data from 554,332 adults in the United States who participated in the 1999-2018 National Health Interview Survey and data from the 2019 US National Death Index. Individuals averaged 46 years of age, with an equal number of men and women, and 69% were non-Hispanic white, with 12% being non-Hispanic Black. Of the participants, 35% had a BMI between 25 and 30, which is typically considered overweight, and 27.2% had a BMI of 30 or higher, classified as obesity. They were followed for an average of 9 years and a maximum of 20 years, during which 75,807 deaths were recorded.

Why BMI is a flawed measure of health Dr. Pedro J. Caraballo, medical director of the Clinical Decision Support Program at Mayo Clinic, not involved in this study, told Medical News Today: “The use of BMI alone to define obesity or health is highly controversial. There are better definitions of obesity and different types of obesity that could influence health. However, BMI is easy to calculate and readily available in all medical records.” The formula for one’s BMI is relatively simple: It is a person’s weight in kilograms divided by the square of their height in meters. However, BMI fails to consider other body characteristics, such as fat versus muscle, the manner in which fat is distributed throughout the body, and one’s metabolic health. Fat around the waist, for example, particularly increases the risk of disease . “[BMI] does not distinguish between muscle mass and fat mass, and some individuals like bodybuilders may have a high BMI because of more muscle mass,” explained Dr. Dagfinn Aune, a research associate in the Faculty of Medicine, the School of Public Health at Imperial College London in the United Kingdom, not involved in this study. “In spite of these limitations,” said Dr. Aune, “BMI does a pretty decent job in capturing the increased chronic disease and mortality risk at the population level associated with adiposity.”

Lower risk for higher BMI in older people With older people showing no increase risk of mortality up to a BMI of 35, Dr. Visaria speculated why this may be the case. “We think this is in part due to loss of muscle mass in older age — termed sarcopenia — as well as bone-mineral density. Loss of these two types of weight can lead you to have inappropriately normal BMIs despite having excessive amounts of fat,” he told MNT. “People with higher BMIs may be paradoxically healthier because of sustained muscle mass and bone density,” said Dr. Visaria.