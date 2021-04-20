Share on Pinterest Could neuroticism increase the risk of Parkinson’s disease? Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images

People who score high on neuroticism in personality tests tend to experience more negative emotions and are more vulnerable to the effects of psychological stress.

A study has found that such individuals had over 80% greater risk of Parkinson’s disease in the following decade compared with those who scored low on neuroticism .

The association remained significant even after the researchers accounted for other risk factors for the disease, such as anxiety, depression, smoking, and low levels of physical exercise.

Neuroticism is one of the so-called Big Five personality traits that remain relatively stable throughout a person’s lifetime.

The other four personal characteristics are extroversion, agreeableness, openness, and conscientiousness.

People who score high on neuroticism in personality tests are more prone to negative emotional states, such as worrying, mood swings, and irritability, and the effects of stress.

There is strong evidence that neuroticism is associated with major depression and brain disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.

However, few studies have investigated possible links with Parkinson’s disease, which is a degenerative brain disorder characterized by tremors, rigidity, and problems with movement and balance.

It is estimated that around 60,000 new cases of Parkinson’s disease are diagnosed in the United States each year.

In the largest study of its kind, researchers led by Florida State University College of Medicine (FSU COM) in Tallahassee found that individuals who scored high on neuroticism were significantly more likely to develop Parkinson’s disease.

People who have Parkinson’s often experience anxiety and depression. However, the new study suggests that the psychological and biological effects of living with the condition are only partly to blame.

“Some clinicians think that the anxiety and depression is just the result of Parkinson’s,” says Dr. Antonio Terracciano, a professor of geriatrics at the FSU COM who led the study.

“However, our findings suggest that some emotional vulnerability is present early in life, years before the development of Parkinson’s disease.”