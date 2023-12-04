Personalized lifestyle modifications to lower Alzheimer’s risk Dr. Kristine Yaffe, vice chair and professor in the UCSF Departments of Neurology, Psychiatry, and Epidemiology and Biostatistics, and first author and lead investigator of this study told Medical News Today they decided to study the effect of a personalized health and lifestyle approach because while clinicians know about lifestyle risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease, it is not clear if reducing those risk factors leads to improved cognition. “It is hard to get people to change health and behavior,” Dr. Yaffe continued. “Our hypothesis was that a personalized approach, in which people’s individual risk factors are assessed — not one size for all — and the person can choose their goals and ways to improve their risk factor — e.g. sleep, physical activity, social engagement — that we would be able to reduce risk and this would translate to better cognition.” “No one has tried this approach before and we found that we could improve risk factors and cognition even though this occurred during COVID,” she added. “Furthermore, there are only a handful of trials that have ever shown cognition benefits with interventions on these health and lifestyle factors.” While generalized health and lifestyle changes can certainly be effective, those who are less motivated to make these adjustments may benefit from a personalized plan. A personalized health and lifestyle modification plan allows a person to take charge of their health by specifying what areas they want to target for change. And as every person is different, a personalized approach allows medical advisors to tailor their suggestions to one person rather than to all people. A study published in June 2021 found that people receiving personalized nutrition advice improved their dietary intake more than those receiving generalized diet advice. Another study published in June 2021 reported those who followed a personalized nutrition plan experienced improved lifestyle habits and reductions in body weight and BMI. And research published in October 2019 discovered that personalized lifestyle advice given to seniors helped improve resilience and motivation, and helped provide a reduction in body fat percentage and hip circumference, compared to those receiving generic lifestyle advice.

Lifestyle risk factors for dementia For the study, Dr. Yaffe and her team recruited 172 study participants between the ages of 70 to 89 years. All participants had at least two of eight dementia risk factors at the start of the 2-year study. These risk factors included: physical inactivity

uncontrolled hypertension

uncontrolled diabetes

poor sleep

use of prescription medications associated with risk of cognitive decline

high depressive symptoms

social isolation

being a current smoker. Half of the participants received personalized coaching from a nurse and health coach and were allowed to select specific risk factors they wanted help with. These participants received coaching sessions every few months to review their goals. The meetings switched from in-person to telephone during the pandemic. The other half of the study participants had general educational material on dementia risk reduction mailed to them every 3 months.

74% improvement in cognitive function After 2 years, researchers found participants who received personalized coaching experienced a modest boost in cognitive testing, amounting to a 74% improvement over the nonpersonalized group. Additionally, the personalized coaching group also had a 145% improvement in risk factors and an 8% improvement in quality of life compared to the nonpersonalized group. “We were thrilled to see such a big difference in the groups,” Dr. Yaffe said. “This provides clear evidence that if one can reduce these modifiable risk factors with this personalized approach, one can improve cognition and prevent decline which most likely would prevent Alzheimer’s disease.”