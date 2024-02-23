Share on Pinterest Tennis is an activity women can do to help lower heart failure risk. Thomas Barwick/Getty Images Researchers report that regular physical activity is associated with lower rates of heart failure in women 63 to 99 years of age.

The researchers found that 3,600 steps per day was a reasonable target for older women.

They suggest women need to do twice the time of light to moderate activity to receive the same health benefits that they get from vigorous activity. Physical activity in older women, including light activity, is associated with lower heart failure rates than those with a sedentary lifestyle. That’s according to a new study published in the journal JAMA Cardiology. Researchers analyzed the activity data of 5,951 women, ages 63 to 99, who wore activity trackers for 24 hours a day for seven days, except when in water. The participants did not have known heart failure. Scientists followed the women for an average of 7.5 years. During this time, there were 407 cases of heart failure. Some results of the study include: The scientists consistently observed lower risks of heart failure in women who participated in daily physical activity.

Double the time spent on light to moderate resulted in similar health benefits to intense physical activity.

3,600 steps per day was associated with a 26% lower risk of heart failure.

Why daily steps are important for older women The researchers said that 30 minutes of exercise and 3,600 steps daily are reasonable targets for women 63 to 99 and can help lower the risk of heart failure. They suggest that medical professionals encourage older adults to sit less and be more active while completing daily activities. “This study showed that the benefit in terms of preventing heart failure can be accrued even with a lower amount of activity,” said Dr. Ajay Vallakati, a specialist in advanced heart failure at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center who was not involved in the study. “The risk of developing heart failure was highest in women who walked less than 2,000 steps per day. The risk of developing heart failure goes down with women who walk more than 2,500 steps per day. Similar benefits can be seen with light physical activity (for twice the amount of time) or moderate to vigorous physical activity. This contrasts with current guidelines that place more emphasis on moderate to vigorous physical activity. This study suggested that light physical activity can also offer the same degree of benefit as moderate to severe physical activity.” “I encourage patients in this age group to exercise as much as they can,” Vallakati told Medical News Today. “If all women in this age group walked 2,500 steps a day, it could reduce the risk of heart failure by 25%.”

Healthy physical activity habits Dr. Sameer Amin, a cardiologist and the chief medical officer for L.A. Health Plan in California who was not involved in the study, said the medical community should encourage people to be active. “We have known for a long time that increased physical activity leads to better cardiovascular health. This study furthers our understanding of the link between exercise and the risk of heart failure,” Amin told Medical News Today. “As a medical community, we should be encouraging people to become and stay active,” he added. “The more people get moving the better their health will be. People often believe that they have to exercise strenuously to make a dent in their cardiovascular risk. The truth is that anything is better than nothing, building habits are better than isolated activity, and sedentary behavior leads to worse health outcomes.” “I encourage people to focus less on the number of steps that they take and more on building habits around healthy daily activity,” Amin noted. “If counting steps helps motivate someone to build those habits, I am all for it.”