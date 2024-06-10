Share on Pinterest Vegetables are a main staple of the Planetary Health Diet. Diana Krykavska/Getty Images The Planetary Health Diet emphasizes fruits and vegetables as well as protein from plant-based sources.

In a new study, researchers said the diet can lower the risk of premature death by 30%.

They added that the diet also has environmental benefits for the planet. Closely following the Planetary Health Diet may reduce the risk of premature death by 30%. That’s according to research published today in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. In their study, researchers say the Planetary Health Diet reduced the risk of every major cause of death, including heart disease, cancer, and lung disease for research participants. They add the plant-based diet can also help the environment. “Shifting how we eat can help slow the process of climate change. And what’s healthiest for the planet is also healthiest for humans,” Dr. Walter Willett, a co-author of the research and the chairman of the Department of Nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Massachusetts, said in a press statement. “The findings show just how linked human and planetary health are. Eating healthfully boosts environmental sustainability — which in turn is essential for the health and wellbeing of every person on Earth,” he added.

What is the Planetary Health Diet? The Planetary Health Diet emphasizes plant-based foods as well as foods that are sustainable for the environment. A plate of food that follows the diet is made up of about half a plate of fruits and vegetables. The other half of the plate includes whole grains, unsaturated plant oils, plant protein sources, and optional modest amounts of protein from animal sources. “These foods provide abundant essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids that our body needs to stay healthy and prevent chronic disease. The diet also limits consumption of red and processed meat due to the higher environmental impact of these foods and their association with conditions like colorectal cancer and heart disease. By endorsing this diet, we can promote both human and planetary health,” Anna Arthur, PhD, an assistant professor in the Department of Dietetics and Nutrition at the University of Kansas Medical Center, told Medical News Today. “I do believe the Planetary Health Diet is a promising path forward to reduce the burden of chronic disease,” added Arthur, who was not involved in the study. “However, it is still important to consider individual preferences, cultural values, and nutritional needs when it comes to making dietary recommendations and adjusting the pattern accordingly. People interested in following this diet may benefit from working with a registered dietitian nutritionist who can guide them in adopting the diet while ensuring individual dietary needs and preferences are met.”

Details from the study on the planet-based diet In undertaking their study, the researchers examined data from more than 200,000 people involved in the Nurses’ Health Study I and II as well as the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. The participants in the studies had no major chronic diseases at the beginning of the study period. They completed questionnaires about their diet every four years for up to 34 years. The diets were then given a score based on their intake of food groups such as vegetables, whole grains, poultry, and nuts. Those in the top 10% who most closely adhered to the Planetary Health Diet had a 30% lower risk of premature death compared with those in the lowest 10% with the least adherence to the diet. Along with the health benefits, high adherence to the Planetary Health Diet was also found to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 29% as well as lowering cropland use by 51% and reducing fertilizer needs by 21%.