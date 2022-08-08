Share on Pinterest Research suggests that plant-based meat may be beneficial to our health and the environment. Image credit: Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images. The plant-based meat and dairy alternative markets have skyrocketed in popularity over the past few years.

Researchers from the University of Bath found evidence suggesting these products are better for both our health and the environment.

Today’s plant-based alternatives may be easier for people to transition to when looking for vegetarian options. Plant-based meat and dairy products are rapidly-growing industries. Experts valued the global plant-based meat market at over $5 billion last year, with forecasts expecting it to increase by 19% from 2022 through 2030. And the plant-based dairy alternatives market reportedly totaled $11 billion in 2020 with projections to hit $32 million in 2031. Now a new study from the University of Bath says that plant-based meat and dairy products are both better for human health and the environment. The new study recently appeared in the journal Future Foods.

Plant-based vs. real meat and dairy products For the study, Dr. Bryant and his team reviewed 43 studies looking at the health and environmental factors of plant-based meat and dairy alternatives. Researchers also examined consumer attitudes toward plant-based foods. Based on their research, the team found that 90% of consumers who ate plant-based meat and dairy products followed a flexitarian diet, which allows for moderate animal meat consumption. Researchers also found that people tended to choose plant-based meat products that were similar in taste, texture, and price to real meat. “Plant-based meat is an easy and convenient way to directly replace meat in familiar dishes, so that makes it easier than eating whole plant foods only for people who want to eat less meat,” Dr. Chris Bryant, honorary research associate for the Department of Psychology at the University of Bath, research consultant through Bryant Research Ltd, and lead author of this study, told Medical News Today. “If you can still have a burger or a bolognese without needing to come up with completely new plant-based dishes, that makes it far easier, and for many people, more enjoyable,” he added.

Are plant-based substitutes healthy? According to Dr. Bryant, the purpose of this study was to investigate the healthiness and environmental sustainability of plant-based animal product alternatives. “There seems to be a lot of misinformation on this topic, and misconceptions based on the idea that such products are ‘processed’ or ‘unnatural’,” Dr. Bryant told MNT. “Many people may have the intuition that this means these products are unhealthy or bad for the environment, but as the study showed, the evidence suggests the opposite. In fact, plant-based animal product alternatives are healthier and more environmentally sustainable than the animal products they replace,” he explained. The researchers reported evidence that plant-based dairy and meat products help lower greenhouse gas emissions , require less water and land , and produce less pollution than animal products. And Dr. Bryant’s team found that not only were plant-based alternatives valid options for weight loss and building muscle , but they offered an easier option to add ingredients to offer additional health benefits, such as amino acids, vitamins, and antioxidants. “Based on this review of the evidence, plant-based animal product alternatives tend to be healthier than animal products,” Dr. Bryant noted. “In particular,” he specified, “overweight patients can benefit from switching from chicken to mycoprotein, which will increase their fiber intake, increase satiety with fewer calories, and decrease insulin response.” “Plant-based animal product alternatives can also help lower cholesterol, and provide benefits for gut health,” he continued. “Making these simple switches can have substantial health benefits.”