A recent study found trends of changes in brain structure that were related to obesity. These trends emphasize the importance of preventing this metabolic condition early in life. They also provide insight into what the brain looks like during different stages of dementia.

Alzheimer’s disease is a common form of dementia. It is characterized by the degeneration of brain cells and cognitive decline that progress over time.

Although there is currently no cure for this condition, eating a healthful diet is a critical factor that influences brain health. This may delay, or even prevent, the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

A new study from the Department of Neuroscience at the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom, which now appears in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports, analyzed the relationship between obesity and the brain across varying stages of cognitive health.

The team collected brain images of three participant groups: cognitively healthy, mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and mild Alzheimer’s disease.

By using two indicators of obesity — body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference — the team investigated whether or not there were any associations between these and brain structure changes.

In the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, people typically exhibit degraded brain structures, with decreased levels of gray matter volume, white matter integrity, and blood flow.

These are central to building neural connections, and their degradation signals a loss of important brain functions, as doctors often observe in people with Alzheimer’s disease.

However, the new study found that people with mild Alzheimer’s disease who maintained a healthy body weight may have retained some of these brain structures, as opposed to the cognitively healthy participants with obesity, who exhibited potentially degenerating brain structures.

A key aspect of this study was that the three participant groups did not have a consistent distribution of BMI values. The cognitively healthy group fell within the obesity weight range, the MCI group fell within the overweight range, and the mild Alzheimer’s disease group fell within the “normal” range.

Weight loss is common both in old age and in people with Alzheimer’s disease. This is what likely drove these differences.