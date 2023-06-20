Share on Pinterest Probiotics may aid the effectiveness of mental health treatments. FreshSplash/Getty Images

New research has shown that people with major depressive disorder who took probiotic supplements along with standard antidepressant medication had reduced symptoms.

The findings suggest that probiotic supplementation could help adults with depression as a complementary therapy, but further research is required.

Experts recommend incorporating probiotic-rich foods such as yogurt, kefir, miso, and tempeh into one’s diet.

Antidepressants are typically the first line of treatment for people with major depressive disorder. However, between 15 and 30% of people with depression don’t respond to these types of medications.

According to a new study published in JAMA Psychiatry , individuals with major depressive disorder who took probiotic supplements containing 14 strains of bacteria demonstrated reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety.

The eight-week, double-blind, randomized placebo-controlled trial was conducted by researchers from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King’s College London in collaboration with ADM Protexin. Researchers wanted to explore the connection between improving gut health—specifically the use of probiotic supplementation—and its effect on mental health.

They examined 50 outpatients diagnosed with major depressive disorder who scored higher than 13 on the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAMD-17). Over the course of the study, participants took antidepressants for six or more weeks and were instructed not to make changes.

In this study, 49 adults with major depressive disorder who did not respond to prescription antidepressants were given a 14-strain blend probiotic supplement or an identical placebo. Twenty-four participants took the probiotic.

While both groups showed improvement in their symptoms during the study, more improvements were observed in the probiotic group from the fourth week onward.

“This study is one of the first trials in a Western population to show both good tolerability of probiotics and positive effects on mental health in adults with depression currently taking antidepressants.”

— Dr. Viktoriya Nikolova, lead author

“One particularly interesting finding was the change in anxiety scores, which have rarely been explored in studies of probiotics in depression,” said Dr. Nikolova, the study’s lead author from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King’s College London, speaking to Medical News Today.

The promising results have resulted in the planning of a larger follow-up trial.

“Given the exciting results seen in this trial, a larger follow-up trial is currently being planned by Professor Stone, the study’s senior investigator, but this has not yet been confirmed,” Dr. Nikolova added.