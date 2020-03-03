Researchers have used mathematical models to assess the effectiveness of the public health measures taken to contain the COVID-19 outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The conclusion? More cases could have been prevented if those aboard had been allowed to disembark.

On February 3, 2020, 10 people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship tested positive for the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. Each had developed the resulting illness, COVID-19.



By February 4, the people with COVID-19 had been isolated from the rest of the passengers.

The case that prompted this on board outbreak involved a person who had been aboard the ship between January 21 and January 25.

After this passenger had disembarked in Hong Kong and received a COVID-19 diagnosis, Japanese authorities decided to prohibit any other passengers on the ship from disembarking on Japanese land.

When the ship reached Yokohama, Japan, local authorities placed it under quarantine. Those who tested positive for COVID-19 were isolated in a hospital. The remaining crew members and passengers were not able to disembark until February 19.

By the time the authorities lifted the quarantine, 17% of the people aboard the ship had contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Could the number of people infected have been lower if those aboard had been allowed to disembark earlier? New research suggests so.

In fact, the new paper, which appears in the Journal of Travel Medicine, finds that the number of COVID-19 cases would have been more than eight times lower if the ship had been evacuated in a timely manner.