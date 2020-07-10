Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, marginalized racial groups and those who wore face masks reported an increase in discrimination from people who thought they might have the virus.

The online survey of people living in the United States suggests that between March and April 2020, the percentage of people who experienced discrimination related to COVID-19 more than doubled, from 4% to 10% overall.

The sharpest increases were for Asian and African American people.

The percentage of Asian people reporting COVID-19-related discrimination increased from 11% to 17%, and among African American people, the percentage increased from 9% to 15%.

Among white people, perceptions of discrimination increased from 4% to 9%.

The percentage of people who wore face masks in public and experienced discrimination over the same period increased from 11% to 14%.

Researchers at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles and the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD, conducted the survey.

It followed media reports early in the pandemic of discriminatory behavior toward people with a greater apparent risk of infection.

The American Journal of Preventive Medicine has published the results as a preproof article.