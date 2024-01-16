Share on Pinterest Could learning more about the different biological types of Alzheimer’s disease help improve treatment in the long run? Image credit: Maskot/Getty Images. About 32 million people globally have Alzheimer’s disease.

There is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s, however, some medications are available to treat symptoms and help slow disease progression.

Researchers from Amsterdam University Medical Centers and Maastricht University have identified five biological variants directly related to Alzheimer’s disease.

Why look for Alzheimer’s biological variants? Although researchers do not know the exact cause behind Alzheimer’s disease, most agree the formation of beta-amyloid plaque build-up and tau tangles characterize it. Dr. Betty Tijms, associate professor of neurology, brain imaging, and neurodegeneration at Amsterdam University Medical Centers and lead author of this study, told Medical News Today that she and her team decided to look for biological processes other than beta-amyloid and tau that may affect Alzheimer’s disease. They did that because genetic and tissue proteomic studies previously pointed out that other biological processes beyond amyloid and tau seem to be involved in Alzheimer’s disease. “But this was difficult to study in patients because the brain is not easily accessible,” Dr. Tijms continued. “New techniques made it possible to measure many proteins in the cerebrospinal fluid , and the levels of those proteins provide a detailed picture of the processes that are ongoing in the brain.“ ”So we made use of these innovations to study if certain subgroups of Alzheimer’s disease patients could be identified that share distinct underlying biological processes,” she added.

What are the 5 biological variants of Alzheimer’s disease? For this study, Dr. Tijms and her team examined a little over 1,000 proteins in the cerebrospinal fluid of 419 people with Alzheimer’s disease. Through this examination, they discovered five biological variants within this group. According to Dr. Tijms, the first subtype was characterized by abnormal outgrowth of nerve cells. She explained: “Outgrowth is a normal process in the brain when connections between nerve cells get damaged, for example, because of the clumping of amyloid-beta. But here we see that this process goes into overdrive, and does not seem to efficiently repair the connections. The immune system of this variant was not activated properly, which may [interfere] with the clearance of protein clumps.” – Dr. Betty Tijms “The second subtype had an overactive immune system, which aggravated the disease progression,” Dr. Tijms continued. “The third subtype had problems with the synthesis of proteins — RNA metabolism dysfunction .” ”The fourth subtype had damage in the choroid plexus , which is the organ in the brain that produces cerebrospinal fluid,” she said. ”[And] the fifth subtype showed leakage of the blood-brain barrier.”

Surprising results may impact drug development Both researchers found some of the discovered Alzheimer’s disease biological variants surprising. “I was surprised by the subtype with dysregulated RNA metabolism because such processes have not been highlighted as a key factor in Alzheimer’s disease,” Dr. Pieter Jelle Visser, professor of molecular epidemiology of Alzheimer’s disease at Maastricht University in the Netherlands and senior author of this study, told MNT. “It was surprising to see the new subtype with choroid plexus dysfunction,” Dr. Tijms also noted. “They had similar effects as [the] blood-brain barrier with low cerebrospinal fluid tau levels, for example, but no indication at all of leakage of blood proteins in the cerebrospinal fluid.“ “To me that indicates that these brain interfaces are really two different entities, with their own roles in Alzheimer’s disease,” she told us. Both researchers believe these findings may change how Alzheimer’s medications are developed and prescribed in the future. “The existence of these subtypes suggests that each subtype may need a different treatment,” Dr. Visser explained. “Future trials should take this into account and test their treatment in the subtypes that matched with the working mechanism of the drug.” “Alternatively, each future Alzheimer’s disease trial should stratify on subtypes such that the subtypes that best respond to treatment can be identified,” he added. “Future trials may also take into account that side effects may differ between subtypes as well.”