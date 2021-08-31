Share on Pinterest New research aims to establish when SARS-CoV-2 is most likely to transmit to others. Mario Tama/Getty Images

A recently published cohort study reports the transmission patterns of the original SARS-CoV-2 strain in Zhejiang province in China between January and August 2020.

People with SARS-CoV-2 were most infectious between 2 days before and 3 days after symptom onset.

Individuals without symptoms were less likely to transmit the virus than those with mild or moderate illness.

Contacts who acquired a SARS-CoV-2 infection from an asymptomatic individual had a lower likelihood of developing symptoms.

Vaccination against COVID-19 is the most effective tool available for preventing severe illness and protecting lives.

While countries attempt to vaccinate a substantial share of their populations, nonpharmaceutical interventions such as physical distancing and isolating after exposure to the virus remain critical to limit SARS-CoV-2 transmission.

Having a comprehensive understanding of the transmission patterns of SARS-CoV-2 is necessary for the successful implementation of these public health measures.

For example, obtaining information about when individuals with SARS-CoV-2 are most likely to spread the virus may guide decisions about the duration of contact tracing and the isolation period.

Transmission of the virus can occur before symptom onset. This is known as presymptomatic transmission. Similarly, people who do not show any symptoms can also transmit the virus. This is known as asymptomatic transmission.

Studies conducted during the early part of the pandemic showed that presymptomatic and asymptomatic individuals could transmit the virus and have informed decisions about physical distancing and wearing face masks.

However, the extent of presymptomatic and asymptomatic transmission during the pandemic has been hard to pinpoint.

This lack of clarity is due, in part, to the follow-up of individuals for a limited time after their initial positive COVID-19 test. As a result, many initially asymptomatic individuals later developed symptoms. This has made it difficult to differentiate the roles of presymptomatic and asymptomatic transmission.

A recently published study investigated the transmission patterns in the population of Zhejiang province in China between January and August 2020.

The study reported that people with SARS-CoV-2 were more likely to transmit the virus a few days before and after symptom onset.

It also found that coming into contact with an asymptomatic individual was more likely to result in an asymptomatic infection in exposed individuals.

Study co-author Dr. Leonardo Martinez, an epidemiologist at Boston University, told Medical News Today, “This data suggests that avoiding high exposure events may be important not only for preventing ongoing transmission but also for the severity of the disease.”

This study provides “further evidence that the original SARS-CoV-2 mostly spreads several days before and after symptom onset, and [it] highlights the need of universal control measures and early interventions to stop transmission,” said Dr. Eric Lau, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong. Dr. Lau was not involved in the study.