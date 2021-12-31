Share on Pinterest Scientists have identified a new type of heart cell. Elva Etienne/Getty Images

Disturbances in a newly discovered type of heart cell may underlie certain congenital heart abnormalities and a broader array of autonomic nervous system conditions.

The cells, called cardiac nexus glia, were shown to play an important role in both heart rate and heart rhythm.

Previously, scientists believed that nexus glia only occurred in the central nervous system.

Glial cells are present throughout the nervous system and are critical for normal development and function.

Experts categorize these cells according to their primary function in the nervous system. Subtypes include ensheathing glia, microglia, and astroglia.

The nervous system comprises the central nervous system (CNS), the peripheral nervous system (PNS), and the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The latter two work together to control nonbrain organ systems and functions, including muscle movement, digestion, “fight-or-flight” responses, breathing, circulation, and heart rate.

Now, researchers have discovered a new type of glial cell in the heart that is crucial for both development and function and may explain certain congenital abnormalities and other cardiac diseases.

Researcher Cody Smith, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Notre Dame, IN, and colleagues reported their findings in PLOS Biology. They also outline its function and location.

Utilizing tissue from zebrafish, mice, and humans, Dr. Smith pinpointed a region of the heart called the outflow tract (OT) that harbored cells in his search for astroglial-like cells.

The novel discovery of these cardiac nexus glia was consistent across species. Interestingly, this region of the OT affects heart health.

Developmentally, neuronal cells in the CNS typically precede those in the PNS and ANS, so Dr. Smith and his team sought the origin of these astroglial cell populations before they make their way into the heart. Using the zebrafish model, he confirmed the source of these glial cells was the neural crest located in the hindbrain.

Within 24 hours of fertilization of the zebrafish embryos, the glial cells began migrating into the heart. By day 4, they had populated the OT. There, a portion of the cells then differentiated into cardiac nexus glia while another portion differentiated into cardiomyocytes and smooth muscles cells.

Dr. Smith’s team later confirmed the presence of these astroglia in both mouse and human cardiac tissue. Contrary to previous research, it was the astroglia that preceded neuronal development — this was difficult to explain given that the axonal branching of neurons only occurs in the absence of glia.