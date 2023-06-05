Share on Pinterest Younger and middle-aged women may be more at risk of certain health conditions. Stanislaw Pytel/Getty Images Researchers looked into the genetics behind Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD), a condition that can be life threatening.

Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection can lead to heart attacks, particularly in women under the age of 60.

The condition can occur with no warning and often affects people who are otherwise healthy, making it difficult to detect early.

The scientists conducted a genome-wide association meta-analysis and found 16 gene variants associated with an increased risk of developing the condition. Researchers from the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Canada, and United States collaborated to study if there are genetic factors that contribute to someone developing Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD). Since SCAD can be life-threatening and difficult to predict, scientists want to learn more about what causes it. The study, published in Nature Genetics , identified 16 genes, including genes involved in artery integrity and blood clotting that are associated with an increased risk. This research into the genetic factors of SCAD has the potential to lead to preventive strategies.

Conducting a meta-analysis The researchers performed a meta-analysis of eight independent studies to search for genetic factors associated with SCAD. They compared a group of 1,917 people with SCAD to a control group of 9,292 people. The researchers included patients with SCAD that had similar clinical characteristics and met diagnostic criteria. To search for genes associated with SCAD, the researchers performed a particular type of analysis called genome wide association study. The researchers looked at genes likely involved in some of the issues that can contribute to SCAD. They analyzed genes likely “regulated in vascular smooth muscle cells,” as well as genes involved in blood coagulation. This is significant because blood coagulation, or blood clotting, prevents an injured vessel from bleeding profusely. An injured blood vessel can lead to a heart attack in SCAD. The research team also investigated the causal relationships between cardiovascular disease risk factors (predicted based on genetics) and SCAD and coronary artery disease (CAD).

16 genes associated with SCAD In their combined genetic analysis of the eight studies, comparing the control group to the SCAD group, the team found 16 genes that factor into SCAD. They found that lower expression of the tissue factor gene F3, involved in blood coagulation, is associated with a higher risk of SCAD. The scientists found a “novel association signal with SCAD” with the gene THSD4 that is associated with fibrillin, which regulates heart functioning . The team also found causal genes involved in maintaining arterial wall integrity and function, including genes HTRA1, TIMP3, ADAMTSL4, LRP1, COL4A1, and COL4A2. “This research confirms that there are multiple genes involved in determining the risk of a person having a SCAD,” says lead study author Dr. David Adlam, associate professor of acute and interventional cardiology at the University of Leicester in England. “These genes give us the first key insight into the underlying causes of this disease and provide new lines of inquiry, which we hope will guide future new treatment approaches.”

— Dr. David Adlam The team also found that some of the genetic variants in SCAD and coronary artery disease (CAD) are connected but have an opposite impact. “Several associated variants have diametrically opposite associations with CAD, suggesting that shared biological processes contribute to both diseases, but through different mechanisms,” write the authors.