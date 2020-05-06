A new study has found a unique set of proteins that distinguish Alzheimer’s disease from other neurodegenerative conditions and healthy brains. This provides clues about the causes of the condition and could inspire new treatments.

Alzheimer’s disease involves a progressive and irreversible loss of memory and thinking skills, which increasingly disrupts a person’s ability to function normally.

It is the most common form of dementia , affecting around 5 million people in the United States alone.

In the brain, the defining features of Alzheimer’s include clumps of a toxic protein called beta-amyloid building up, the formation of beta-amyloid plaques, and tangled bundles of a protein called tau.

The underlying causes of the condition remain unclear, but they are likely to involve multiple genetic and environmental factors.

One way to unravel the complexity of a condition such as this is to look at the unique way it changes the production, or “expression,” of proteins in different parts of the body. This is a field called proteomics.

In the largest study of its kind to date, researchers identified proteins that are present in larger amounts in the brains and cerebrospinal fluid of people with Alzheimer’s.

Some of these signature proteins are involved in glucose metabolism and anti-inflammatory responses mounted by the brain’s immune cells.

As well as offering clues about the potential causes of the condition and directions for new treatments, some of these proteins may turn out to be useful biomarkers. These are telltale molecules that can help a doctor diagnose a condition or monitor its progression.

The results now appear in the journal Nature Medicine . Scientists at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, GA, led this study, and it was part of a collaborative research effort called the Accelerating Medicines Partnership – Alzheimer’s Disease.

“This large, comparative proteomic study points to massive changes across many biological processes in Alzheimer’s and offers new insights into the role of brain energy metabolism and neuroinflammation in the disease process,” says Suzana Petanceska, Ph.D., program director at the National Institute on Aging (NIA).