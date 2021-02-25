Share on Pinterest New research suggests a peptide-based nasal spray could inactivate SARS-CoV-2 before it infects cells. Karl Tapales/Getty Images

Previous research has shown SARS-CoV-2 causes an infection in a person by entering the body and binding its spike proteins to ACE2 receptors on a cell’s surface .

. Researchers have designed peptides that resemble the ACE2 receptors targeted by the viral spike proteins .

. These peptides “trick” the virus into binding with them instead of a cell, potentially inactivating the virus before it can trigger infection .

. Researchers hope to create nasal sprays or surface treatments from these peptides that will reduce or block SARS-CoV-2 before infection can occur.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been approximately 28 million COVID-19 cases reported in the United States, with over 500,000 deaths from the disease. And although vaccination programs are in full operation to curb the spread, there is still an urgent need for other ways to prevent COVID-19.

For SARS-CoV-2 to trigger an infection in someone, it must enter the body and attach to ACE2 receptors on cells. These receptors appear throughout the body, including the vascular system, nose and throat, and the brain, with abundant expression in the lungs and small intestines.

The process of infecting cells begins when SARS-CoV-2 enters the body through the nose or mouth. When inside the body, the virus uses its outer spike protein to attach itself to ACE2 receptors on the surface of cells. Once bound to the receptor, the virus begins to fuse into the cell and release its genetic material, instructing the host cell to make new viruses.

SARS-CoV-2 is very proficient at this process due to its ability to bond tightly to ACE2 receptors through its spike proteins.

If the immune system does not catch this dangerous activity quickly and attack, SARS-CoV-2 can continue to replicate and destroy cells. Like most pathogens, the combination of cell disruption and damage initiated by the virus and the immune system’s reaction to the invader is what causes the symptoms of COVID-19.

Because preventing COVID-19 is more advantageous than treating the disease, finding a way to stop SARS-CoV-2 from binding to cells is crucial.

Researchers from The Ohio State University may have discovered a way to interrupt this infection process in or outside of the body, which could slow or inactivate the virus. Their research appears in the journal Bioconjugate Chemistry.