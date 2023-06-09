Share on Pinterest A researcher handles a petri dish while observing a CRISPR/Cas9 process through a stereomicroscope. Gregor Fischer/picture alliance via Getty Images

Transthyretin cardiac amyloidopathy (ATTR-CM) is a rare but severe and progressive heart condition where sticky, toxic proteins build up in the heart muscle and cause heart failure.

Current treatments can relieve the symptoms but cannot cure the disorder.

Now, in an unprecedented finding, scientists have reported that three patients have spontaneously recovered from the condition.

They believe this finding may lead to new treatments and possibly even a cure.

Although rare, with around 5,000-7,000 cases diagnosed in the United States each year, transthyretin cardiac amyloidopathy (ATTR-CM) is a devastating condition. Previously, symptoms were often thought to be due to aging, but improved imaging techniques have made diagnosing the condition much more straightforward.

Transthyretin (TTR) is a protein that is highly conserved through the animal kingdom. TTR is made in the liver and transports the thyroid hormone thyroxine and retinol (vitamin A) around the body. However, mutations in this protein can make it form insoluble amyloid fibrils in the heart muscle . These make the heart muscle stiff and rigid, leading to congestive heart failure.

As well as heart failure, the condition, which is more common in men over the age of 60, can cause irregular heartbeat (cardiac arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation) and other symptoms, such as carpal tunnel syndrome.

Around half of those diagnosed with ATTR-CM die within four years of diagnosis. Early diagnosis and treatment may slow the progression of the disease, and people with the condition are treated to relieve the symptoms of heart failure and arrhythmias and to slow the buildup of TTR.

However, as yet, no therapy has been found that can reverse the condition.

Now, researchers led by scientists from University College London have, for the first time, reported the spontaneous recovery of 3 patients with ATTR-CM. They believe that the recovery may have been due to an immune response, suggesting that antibody treatments could be effective against the condition.

The findings are published in the New England Journal of Medicine.