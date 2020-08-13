Researchers have developed a low-cost and accessible way to assess the effectiveness of face masks. Share on Pinterest Non-medical face masks can be an effective barrier against COVID-19, while new tests could evaluate the effectiveness of different face masks. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. A new study has outlined an affordable and accessible test to determine the efficacy of face masks in blocking droplets projected from a person’s mouth. The research, published in the journal Science Advances, may help organizations determine the most effective face masks to purchase during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Face masks A major way of managing the current COVID-19 pandemic has been the use of face masks. As time has gone on, a growing consensus has developed around their value in blocking the transmission of Sars-CoV-2. For example, although initially reluctant to advise mask-wearing due to a lack of evidence, the World Health Organization (WHO) now recommend in high transmission situations where social distancing is difficult, the general public should wear non-medical face coverings. This is in addition to specific groups of people who may be more vulnerable. According to the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States, Dr. Robert R. Redfield, “[c]loth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.” According to the CDC , the rationale for face masks is that COVID-19 primarily spreads through respiratory droplets that project when someone coughs, sneezes, or even talks. These droplets carry Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. If they come in contact with another person, the infected droplets could enter their respiratory tract, where the virus can take root and replicate itself. Masks are also necessary because someone with COVID-19 could still spread it without having any symptoms. That means if someone does not wear a mask in a situation where they can’t socially distance, they could unknowingly expose other people to the virus. When people wear masks in these scenarios — which are increasing as countries relax lockdown measures to sustain severely affected economies — the chances of exposing others to the virus are reduced.

Mask effectiveness However, not all masks are equally effective at stopping the spread of the virus. Standard tests to determine how they perform are yet to be agreed on, in part because the precise way the virus transmits is yet to be fully understood. The first step in examining mask effectiveness is to develop these tests. Further, it is important to design cheap and accessible assessments. Global supplies of medical masks are currently limited, so alternatives, including homemade masks, are being encouraged as a fallback. A team of researchers has now developed a system to determine the effectiveness of face masks for restricting the number of respiratory droplets a person projects. The test involves a person who stands in a darkened enclosure wearing a mask. They then speak in the direction of a laser. Any droplets that cross the beam scatter light, which is picked up by a phone’s video camera. These droplets can then be measured using computer software. In designing the test, the researchers focused on keeping it relatively inexpensive and replicable by non-experts, to ensure it can be widely distributed. They estimate the test equipment costs around $200. To demonstrate the test’s feasibility, the team ran the experiment 10 times, with a range of participants. They also added steps, such as measuring people without a mask, to act as a control.